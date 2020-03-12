Lotus Foods Adds New Spicy Kimchi Flavor to Top-Selling Line of Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups with Freeze-Dried Veggie Soup Cubes

RICHMOND, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice and rice ramen company, is unveiling a new Spicy Kimchi Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cup featuring a freeze-dried soup cube, adding an exciting new global flavor to the popular line that launched in Fall 2019. Coming to stores in May 2020 the Spicy Kimchi soup cup will feature a spicy blend of kimchi (the cherished Korean staple), shallots and tofu.

The full line of three Rice Ramen Soup Cups with freeze-dried soup cubes includes Garlicky Veggie, a savory garlic broth with spinach, carrots and mushrooms; and Hot & Sour, a zesty broth loaded with mushrooms, tofu and bamboo shoots. Each flavor delivers "good as fresh" chunky veggies that spring to life when boiling water is added, resulting in a cup packed with big pieces of veggies and gourmet spices that deliver a whole new ramen soup experience.

The three freeze-dried flavors join the existing line-up of Lotus Foods Rice Ramen Soup Cups, launched in summer 2018, that feature whole grain never-fried organic brown rice noodles and come in a variety of internationally inspired flavors.

Requiring no refrigeration and ready to eat in just three minutes, Lotus Foods soup cups are an easy way to have a satisfying meal or snack whenever it is desired. As modern life gets busier, young consumers are seeking more options for convenient yet healthy meals. It has been reported that freeze-dried foods are expected to grow in the coming years due to the ability of the freeze drying process to lock in flavor and nutrition in portable meal options.

"We can't wait for people to try this flavorful new Spicy Kimchi soup cup," said Caryl Levine, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Lotus Foods. "At Lotus Foods, we are always looking for ways to bring healthier rice-based products to market and introduce delicious international flavors like authentic Korean kimchi."

Lotus Foods' new Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups with freeze-dried veggie soup cubes have an SRP of $2.99 and are available nationwide. The Spicy Kimchi flavor will join the line-up at stores this spring.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden Rice®, Jade Pearl RiceTM, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tricolor Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Arare Rice Crackers, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per DropTM. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact.

