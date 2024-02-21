Lotus Foods CEO Andrew Burke Honored With 2024 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Award

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, a pioneer in heirloom and organic rice cultivation, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Andrew Burke, has been honored with the 2024 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking. Presented by Big Path Capital, this accolade underscores Burke's visionary leadership and commitment to driving positive change within the industry.

"This award recognizes the great work being done by every member of our team," says Burke. "We are dedicated to scaling our impact and building on the legacy that Ken and Caryl began more than twenty nine years ago."

Andrew Burke assumed the role of CEO in July 2023, succeeding Co-Founders Caryl Levine and Ken Lee, who were honored for the same award in 2023 for promoting organic and regenerative rice-growing practices. Levine and Lee continue to serve as visionaries on the board. Since arriving at Lotus Foods in 2019, Burke has adeptly navigated the company through challenging times, including the pandemic, efficiently scaling the business. This transition marks a pivotal moment in Lotus Foods' nearly three-decade journey, as the company reaffirms its dedication to advancing sustainable and equitable food systems.

Reflecting on Burke's tenure, Levine and Lee remarked, "Andrew's leadership has been instrumental in propelling Lotus Foods forward, enhancing revenue streams, and attracting top-tier talent. Andrew's strategic vision and unwavering commitment make him the ideal candidate to lead the company into its next phase of evolution, expanding regenerative organic agriculture and combating climate change."

Burke's recognition takes into account his decades of leadership and relevant industry experience prior to taking up the reins at Lotus Foods, including as CEO of TCHO Chocolate. Alongside fellow honorees, Burke joins the 2024 MO 100 cohort, inspiring and empowering businesses to prioritize impact and purpose. This year's honorees reflect the burgeoning momentum of companies that prioritize social and environmental responsibility.

Michael Whelchel, Founder and CEO of Big Path, lauded the honorees, stating, "The MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking celebrates leaders who harness the power of capitalism to foster shared prosperity. These CEOs are driving transformative change, championing a new paradigm of capitalism that prioritizes positive outcomes for all stakeholders."

The 2024 MO 100 ranking spotlights 100 executives spearheading social and environmental impact within high-growth enterprises. These leaders exemplify the value of stakeholder-focused business models, which prioritize the well-being of shareholders, employees, customers, communities, and the environment alike.

With half the world's population relying on rice for sustenance, Lotus Foods has long been at the forefront of promoting sustainable rice farming practices and biodiversity. Since its inception in 1995, the company has championed organic farming methods, farmer resilience, and initiatives empowering women. Lotus Foods' latest Impact Report showcases its ongoing commitment to creating positive change in the industry and in rice-farming communities.

Burke and his fellow honorees will be celebrated at the MO 100 Awards Gala during the 2024 MO CEO Summit, scheduled for April 15-17, 2024, in Austin, Texas. The event will convene 200 purpose-driven CEOs for insightful panels, networking opportunities, and collaborative endeavors.

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden® Rice, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop®. SRI minimizes water usage, builds soil, empowers women, rewards farmers with higher yields, and reduces climate impact. Lotus Foods' basmati farmers who use these practices were the first rice farmers ever to be Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC®), and recently achieved the Gold level, making Lotus Foods' Organic White and Brown Basmati Rice the only ROC® Gold certified rice.

