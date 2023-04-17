Lotus Foods Co-Founders Honored with 2023 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Award for Their Leadership in Organic and Regenerative Rice Farming

RICHMOND, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice company, is proud to announce Co-Founders/Co-CEOs Caryl Levine and Ken Lee have been honored with a 2023 Momentum 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking. The award, from Big Path Capital, recognizes Levine and Lee's work leading the way in promoting organic and regenerative rice farming practices.

According to Big Path Capital, this year's winners reflect the growing relevance of leaders who prioritize a broader set of stakeholders including the environment, their employees, their customers, their shareholders and their communities.

Rice sustains half the world's population, and most is grown on small family farms. Producing it is hard on people and the environment. From the start, Lotus Foods tackled these challenges proactively. Since its founding in 1995, Lotus Foods has led the way in promoting organic rice farming, rice biodiversity and farmers' resilience, and since 2008, creating incentives for growing methods that simultaneously mitigate climate change and empower women. For more about this work, Lotus Foods latest Impact Report can be viewed at lotusfoods.com.

"We're honored to be named to this list of leaders changing the way business is done so that all stakeholders benefit," said Levine and Lee. "Using our business to make positive change was our vision from the start and we are proud that we've been able to improve the world we live in and the lives of people."

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden® Rice, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop®. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact. As a business co-founded and co-owned by an Asian American, and with a global supply network encompassing family farmers throughout Asia, Lotus Foods stands with the AAPI community and condemns racial violence.

