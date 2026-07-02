Lotus Infrastructure Partners Announces Agreement to Sell Gulf Coast Ammonia Project to Yara

GREENWICH, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners, LP, (together with its affiliates "Lotus"), today announced that GCA Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Lotus Infrastructure Partners and MB Energy, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Gulf Coast Ammonia's ("GCA") ammonia production facility in Texas City, Texas, to Yara North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Yara International ASA ("Yara"), for a consideration of $1.3 billion plus certain working capital adjustments.

The transaction represents a significant milestone for Lotus and highlights the firm's ability to develop, finance and commercialize large-scale infrastructure assets.

GCA is a single-loop ammonia facility with nameplate capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons per annum. GCA is currently in commissioning, and once completed, will be one of the most efficient and largest single-loop ammonia facilities globally.

Under Lotus' ownership, GCA advanced from a highly complex development and construction project into one of the most strategically positioned ammonia production export assets in North America. The facility benefits from access to the U.S. Gulf Coast's deep industrial base, logistics infrastructure and natural gas-linked feedstock environment. The project also reflects Lotus' differentiated ability to partner across the energy and industrial value chain to deliver critical infrastructure at scale.

"Gulf Coast Ammonia is a world-class asset that required disciplined execution across development, financing, construction and commercial structuring. The Lotus team worked closely with our partners to execute numerous operational, financial and contractual value-add initiatives. We are confident that Yara, a global leader in ammonia and crop nutrition, will be a strong steward of the asset moving forward." said Philipp Pletka, a Managing Director of Lotus Infrastructure Partners.

"The signing of this agreement is an outstanding outcome for Lotus, our partners and our investors, and highlights our value-add, customer-driven investment approach," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Infrastructure Partners. "Ammonia is a significant and growing commodity, and the United States is well positioned to capitalize on its abundant natural resources to supply domestic and global rising demands. We at Lotus look forward to working with global customers and strategic partners to continue delivering these world-class infrastructure projects."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The sale was supported by JP Morgan as exclusive financial advisor to GCA Holdings LLC, with legal counsel provided by Vinson & Elkins LLP to GCA Holdings LLC.

About Lotus

Lotus Infrastructure specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. Lotus Infrastructure has raised in excess of $4 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $10 billion in enterprise value, inclusive of more than $3 billion in enterprise value related to the development and construction of renewable assets. The Lotus Infrastructure team brings extensive multi-functional expertise to its investments including development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing.

For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners