LOTUS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE CAITHNESS LONG ISLAND ENERGY CENTER

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners, LP (together with its affiliates, "Lotus") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the Caithness Long Island Energy Center ("Caithness Long Island" or "CLI").

Caithness Long Island is a 365 MW natural gas fired power generation asset located in Suffolk County, New York. The facility began commercial operations in 2009 and is one of the most efficient natural gas combined cycle power plants in NYISO and a key provider of low-cost and highly reliable power for Long Island.

Following the close of the transaction, Lotus intends to rename the facility the "Brookhaven Energy Center".

About Lotus

Lotus Infrastructure specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. Lotus Infrastructure has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value, inclusive of approximately $2.8 billion in enterprise value related to the development and construction of renewable assets. The Lotus Infrastructure team brings extensive multi-functional expertise to its investments including development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners