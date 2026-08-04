Lotus Infrastructure Partners Raises Approximately $1.8 Billion Across Multiple Funds

Total capital commitments include over $1.3 billion for Fund IV investments, an additional $275 million earmarked for Fund IV co-investment opportunities and $170 million for a single-asset continuation vehicle

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners, LP ("Lotus") today announced final closings representing approximately $1.8 billion in total capital commitments across Lotus Infrastructure Fund IV ("Fund IV") investments, future co-investments and a single-asset continuation vehicle.

Fund IV received strong support from a diverse group of existing and new institutional investors, reflecting continued confidence in Lotus' differentiated approach to infrastructure investing and ability to execute. The fund will pursue opportunities across energy and related sectors, including power generation and transmission, battery storage, biofuels, and other fuels such as ammonia and methanol.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our investors and pleased to have completed this capital raise which is the largest in our firm's history," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Infrastructure Partners. "We are at a pivotal moment in the energy markets with demand for new energy infrastructure at unprecedented levels, driven by AI and rising industrial consumption. Our 20 years of experience investing in this sector positions us well to deploy Fund IV on behalf of our investors."

FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd served as exclusive global placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel.

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Lotus specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. Lotus has raised more than $4 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $10 billion in enterprise value. The Lotus team brings extensive multi-functional expertise to its investments including development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners