Lotus Infrastructure Partners Announces Closing of Natural Gas Portfolio to Vistra Corp.

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners ("Lotus"), a leading private equity firm focused on energy infrastructure investments, today announced the closing of the sale of its 2.6 gigawatt (GW) natural gas-fired power generation portfolio to Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST), a Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company.

The portfolio includes seven modern natural gas generation facilities—five combined-cycle gas turbine plants and two combustion turbine plants—strategically located across key U.S. power markets, including PJM, ISO New England, New York ISO, and California ISO. These assets have been operated and optimized by Lotus over several years and represent a cornerstone of the firm's value-add investment strategy. The sale of the portfolio returns significant capital to the selling Lotus funds.

"We are pleased to have completed this sale to Vistra, one of the largest strategic players in the power industry," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and CEO of Lotus Infrastructure Partners. "During our period of ownership, the team at Lotus executed numerous operational, financial and contractual value-add initiatives, which resulted in a very attractive exit. I am proud of the Lotus team that delivered an outstanding result for our investors."

The sale was supported by Lazard as exclusive financial advisor to Lotus, with legal counsel provided by King & Spalding LLP and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP to Lotus.

About Lotus

Lotus Infrastructure specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. Lotus Infrastructure has raised in excess of $4 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value, inclusive of approximately $2.8 billion in enterprise value related to the development and construction of renewable assets. The Lotus Infrastructure team brings extensive multi-functional expertise to its investments including development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners