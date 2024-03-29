Lotus Plant Energy Drinks Showcased on Fox Business' Trending Today

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Plant Energy Drinks, bringing a new era of plant-based functional beverages to the marketplace, proudly announces its debut on Trending Today's acclaimed program. Set to air on Fox Business, March 30th, 2024, at 5:30 pm EST., the segment provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how founder Scott Strader, harnessed the transformative power of plants featuring the lotus flower, symbolizing rebirth and enlightenment, to introduce a new era of better-for-you plant-powered refreshments to the marketplace.

Lotus Plant “Power Drink” reconnects us with nature to support the interconnection of mind, body, and spirit health. Lotus was formulated to help support physical, mental, and emotional health with its unique proprietary plant-based formula Plant Power Seven (PP7), featuring seven of Earth’s power plants to boost life force energy, and mental focus, provide stress relief, support gut health and immune defense. Lotus delivers on taste, refreshment, and efficacy in a revitalizing plant power drink

Elizabeth Plummer, Executive Producer of Trending Today, commends the Lotus team for their revolutionary progress in the beverage industry, "Lotus's creative and meticulously crafted beverages are a source of inspiration for the industry's future."

"We are thrilled to introduce Lotus Plant Power Drinks as a game-changer in the beverage industry with our newest addition, the ready-to-drink line," said Scott Strader, CEO. "Our commitment to taste, quality, innovation, and holistic wellness is evident in every aspect of our brand.

Gregg Roseberry, Director of Food Service Refreshment Services Pepsi, "We are proud to introduce Lotus Plant Power RTD 12 oz sleek cans. They will be a great addition in our markets and allow us to expand from food service and specialty coffee channels into the retail channels."

You're invited to watch and learn more about Lotus Plant Power's mission from its founders and key leaders. Join us on a journey to Utah as we take a closer look at Lotus Plant Power to discover how the Lotus Flower, a timeless emblem of resilience and spiritual purity, has inspired the launch of a vibrant, innovative new beverage category: Lotus Plant Power Drink.

About Lotus Plant Power

Lotus Plant Power is a pioneering brand founded by Scott Strader, dedicated to crafting beverages inspired by ancient symbolism and modern nutritional science. Through the power of the lotus flower, Lotus Plant Power aims to empower individuals on their journey towards holistic refreshment. Learn more at https://lotus plantpower.com

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is a distinguished program spotlighting the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters, reshaping and elevating diverse industries. This show provides a dynamic platform for esteemed guests to articulate their inspiring professional journeys, steadfast commitment to brand development, and motivation they offer to aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream.

Lotus Plant Power Segment Link: https://youtu.be/k1suNqVWZmw?si=fEthBsu0OO_bzRtE

Contact: Hannah Lain

Phone: 888-702-5584 Ex 3

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lotus Lifestyle LLC