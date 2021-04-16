Lotus Sustainables Reaches Company Milestone and Celebrates Earth Day

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day approaches, Lotus Sustainables, the team behind the patented, bestselling Lotus Trolley Bag System, has a lot to celebrate.

The company has reached a milestone by eliminating over 500 million single-use plastic bags. This month, Lotus Sustainables celebrates Earth Month with their Lotus Seeds of Sustainability campaign, inspiring people to "plant" Seeds of Sustainability with small acts of kindness towards Mother Earth and others that blossom into positive change.

Lotus Founders, Jennifer & Farzan Dehmoubed Lotus Trolley Bag

"Planting" "Lotus Seeds of Sustainability" is as easy as replacing a single-use plastic bag with our Lotus Trolley Bag, shutting the lights before leaving a room, or carpooling," said Farzan Dehmoubed, CEO & Founder, Lotus Sustainables.

As the cornerstone of the brand, the Lotus Flower symbolizes renewal. Lotus seeds represent change, and although small, they are mighty and offer many healing properties.

"This month, we increase our "planting" initiatives to encourage everyone to make a change," said Jennifer Dehmoubed, Co-founder, Lotus Sustainables.

Here are the Lotus Seeds of Sustainability the company is planting:

Free Lotus Produce Bags

On Earth Day, Lotus Sustainables is joining Kings markets' New Jersey locations to treat their customers to a sustainable gift, a free Lotus Produce Bag at checkout.

Earth Day Beach Clean Up

A routine staff activity, the team will meet at a local SoCal Beach on Earth Day to collect recyclables, etc.

Earth Day Giveaways

Lotus Sustainables joins Baron's Market, Shanti Creations, Lazy Acres, and Amarumayu for Instagram giveaways. Follow @lotustrolleybag on Instagram to enter. Winners announced at the end of April.

Sustainable Swap Challenge

Small, reusable swaps lead to BIG impact. For every swap posted on Instagram using the Tag @lotustrolleybag, the company will donate a set of Lotus Produce Bags to The Urban Garden Initiative (TUGI).

About Lotus Sustainables

As California proposed a bag ban in 2016, the wife and husband team, Jennifer and Farzan Dehmoubed, took action to create a meaningful, impactful business. They're on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics from shopping. With the average family using more than 1,500 plastic bags per year, their company has already eliminated the need for more than 500 million plastic bags. Lotus Sustainables is a partner of 1% for the Planet.

Their Lotus Trolley Bags are the number #1 reusable bag system on Amazon with 3,500+ five-star reviews. The company was ranked as INC's 144th Fastest Growing Company in America.

