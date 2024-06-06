lotus823 Launches OnlyCopy: Content Subscription Service

Award-winning agency provides quality content at low monthly subscription cost

RED BANK, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- lotus823, an award-winning marketing agency, announces its new subscription service, OnlyCopy. OnlyCopy is a content service that delivers quality copywriting from the agency's in-house team of professional writers at a low monthly cost.

OnlyCopy is currently delivering a wide array of content packages as part of its offerings with the following entry prices:

OnlyCopy by lotus823

White papers/Case studies: As low as $960 /month.

/month. Blogs: As low as $850 /month.

/month. Press releases: As low as $850 /month.

/month. Social media content: As low as $360 /month.

/month. eCommerce page optimization: As low as $360 /month.

/month. Media pitches: As low as $200 /month.

"With the emergence of AI, it is more important than ever to ensure your content is being crafted by real people. With OnlyCopy, we are able to provide top quality content that's written by the same people who have spearheaded campaigns for global name brands, at a more budget-friendly price point. How? We've simply stripped the excess." said Amanda Zidlick, VP of Business Growth and Culture at lotus823.

OnlyCopy, operating with the tagline OnlyCopy: Strip the Excess, was founded to bridge the gap for brands with restricted resources that require next-level deliverables. The subscription is straightforward in its messaging and its deliverables. Brands simply pay one price for a set quantity of copy projects a month and can then use those content pieces in any way they see fit to grow their business.

To learn more about OnlyCopy by lotus823, visit lotus823.com .

About lotus823

lotus823 is an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that specializes in content marketing, social media, events, influencer services, public relations and more. Built on its dedication to being a trusted partner for clients and their constituencies, the agency was established in 2010 to fill the void for a results-driven, cross-platform boutique firm. Specializing in the home, lifestyle, and tech industries, lotus823 utilizes a holistic approach in providing actionable, proven strategies that yield measurable results for the consumer and B2B brands. lotus823 has been recognized for its collaborative and team-oriented environment, being named an Inc. Best Workplace in 2023. For more information about lotus823, please visit www.lotus823.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Samantha Lins

[email protected]

(732) 212-0823

SOURCE lotus823