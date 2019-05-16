lotus823 Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2019

Described by employees as a collaborative workplace, lotus823 was selected by Inc. based on the company's high engagement scores. Members of the team highlighted key benefits of working at lotus823, including offering a pet friendly office environment, unlimited time off, structured and actionable professional development plans, employee wellness initiatives, and encouraged participation in local community events. lotus823 employees also expressed a strong feeling of value and importance to the organization, a leading tenet that lotus823's senior leadership stands by – "our people are our most important resource."

Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists, including lotus823. Agency team members took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc.'s overall data showed that in 2019, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work, an increase over last year's 72.1 percent. The strongest engagement scores came from companies, like lotus823, in which the most human elements of work are prioritized.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized as one of Inc.'s best workplaces of 2019," said David and Allison Hernandez, Managing Partners of lotus823. "The reason why this recognition is even possible is because of the amazing team that makes up lotus823. Witnessing their talent and ability to work hard and produce successful marketing campaigns for our clients, while also prioritizing fun in the process, makes us incredibly proud of the company we founded nearly a decade ago."

lotus823 employees were able to submit their own personal connection to the company and why they felt it was deserving of this recognition. Team members shared sentiments, such as, "The office culture is better than I could have ever imagined," "I come to work every single day with a giant smile on my face," and "I've worked at other agencies in the area and they are nothing like lotus."

Hitting newsstands on May 28th in Inc. magazine's June 2019 issue, the list is the result of a wide-range of private American companies that have created and maintain exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

About lotus823

lotus823 is an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency offering a dedicated range of services that help increase brand visibility through content marketing, paid search, Amazon marketing, influencer services, digital advertising, public relations, Hispanic marketing, and more. Built on its dedication to being a trusted partner for clients and their constituencies, the agency was established in 2010 to fill the void for a results-driven, cross-platform boutique firm. Specializing in the home, lifestyle, and tech industries, lotus823 utilizes a holistic approach in providing actionable, proven strategies that yield measurable results for the consumer and B2B space. lotus823 has also been recognized for its collaborative and team-oriented environment, being named the Best Small Agency from Ragan & PR Daily's 2017 ACE Awards program. For more information about lotus823, please visit www.lotus823.com or connect via social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Beth Gard

bethg@lotus823.com

(732) 212-0823

SOURCE lotus823

Related Links

http://www.lotus823.com

