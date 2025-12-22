lotus823 Welcomes Jonathan Lange as Executive Director

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- lotus823, a full-service marketing and public relations agency, appoints Jonathan Lange as executive director, effective immediately. With over two decades of experience across industries including CPG, tourism, financial services, and hospitality, Jonathan joins the lotus823 team with a stellar track record of building impactful brands and delivering award-winning results.

Jonathan Lange, Executive Director at lotus823

"I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at lotus823," said Jonathan. "This agency has built a powerful reputation rooted in creativity, collaboration, and results, and I see tremendous opportunity for continued growth and evolution. I'm excited to help expand what's already working, push boundaries for our clients, and contribute to the next chapter of lotus823's success."

Prior to joining lotus823, Jonathan most notably led integrated marketing for the "got milk?" Milk Mustache Campaign and I Love New York Tourism. He also forged partnerships with the NBA, NFL, and USA Basketball. Jonathan has also built campaigns for clients in Banking and Finance, Tourism, and various Government agencies. His skilled expertise and innate knowledge and experience brings him to lotus823 to continue to spearhead successful brand campaigns for the agency's clients.

"At lotus823, we pride ourselves on working with those that align with our core values, mission, and goals," said David Hernandez, Co-Founder of lotus823. "Jonathan has seamlessly integrated among our team members to build upon our foundation that makes us who we are, while also elevating our brand to higher levels as we enter 2026 and beyond."

