LotusGroup Successfully Closes $19.4 Million Capital Raise for Flagship IncomePlus Fund

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LotusGroup Companies (LotusGroup Advisors and LotusGroup Capital) today announced the closing of their flagship IncomePlus Fund ("IPF"), with $19.4 million in total equity raised. IPF is a diversified vehicle that makes direct and LP allocations to private investments that aim to achieve a degree of recession resiliency.

Managing Partner Raphael Martorello

IPF was launched in early 2018 and has been led by Raphael Martorello (Managing Partner). The fund has delivered consistent quarterly distributions since inception and has also produced measurable NAV gains. Several independent RIA partners joined LotusGroup to complete the capital raise, collectively achieving a shared vision of private investment diversification in a single subscription and with a single K1.

LotusGroup's Alternative Asset Manager Louis Frank has helped to source and manage the fund's portfolio of investments, include the following asset categories: green energy contracts, cell phone tower and billboard easements, litigation financing, asset-backed mid-market lending, life settlements, mobile home and MHC real estate value-add, and pre-leased real estate development.

IncomePlus Fund is currently over 98% activated and entering its four-year investment period before a two-year planned wind-down. The LotusGroup team plans to work with its growing RIA partners in developing and launching IPF2 during early 2020.

ABOUT THE LOTUSGROUP COMPANIES:

LotusGroup Advisors is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor, providing wealth management services along with negotiated access to unique, income-producing private alternative funds. LGA works with its fund GP partner PPB Capital Partners ("PPB") to provide a third-party entity for RIAs to invest in LGA funds anonymously on behalf of their clients.

LotusGroup Capital is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor focused exclusively on delivering cost-efficient and intelligent direct private offerings. LGC's current flagship fund, the LotusGroup Longevity Fund ("LLF"), is an alpha-seeking and open-ended life settlements fund. Since inception in 2018, the fund has raised and activated over $22 million in assets.

The LotusGroup Companies are headquartered in Denver's Cherry Creek business district, while also building a new HQ in Denver's Washington Park neighborhood, scheduled for Q2/2020 completion and move-in.

Disclaimer

LotusGroup Advisors and LotusGroup Capital are registered as investment advisers with the SEC. Both firms also have an affiliation with Britehorn Securities, which provides broker-dealer services.

