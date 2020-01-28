LotusGroup Successfully Closes $20 Million Founder Share Round for Longevity Fund

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusGroup Capital ("LGC") today announced results for their first year of operations in the LotusGroup Longevity Fund ("LLF"). During 2019, LLF successfully raised a $20 million Founder Share round and subsequently launched their Investor Share round.

LLF is an alpha-seeking and open-ended life settlements fund with uncorrelated returns to public market securities. Led by Managing Partner, Raphael Martorello, the fund achieved stated return objectives for FY'19 and ended the year with $23.8 million in net asset value.

LotusGroup Companies

LLF executes a disciplined capital raise process to match sourcing efforts, allowing management to focus on smaller face policies. The paced efforts also allow for predominantly secondary market purchases where higher discount rates may be achieved. Finally, a methodical purchase of policies helps keep tail risks manageable.

LLF further utilizes alpha-seeking techniques such as shadow accounts and retained death benefits to unlock greater policy value. Premium optimization and monthly portfolio management are then conducted to ensure that value-creation opportunities are realized and risk mitigation techniques are employed.

LLF is currently 96% activated and conducting monthly capital closes in an open-ended format. Typical terms include a 3-year lock-up with quarterly distributions and third-party valuation reporting to investors.

ABOUT THE LOTUSGROUP COMPANIES:

LotusGroup Capital is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor focused exclusively on delivering cost-efficient and intelligent direct private offerings. LGC's current flagship fund, the LotusGroup Longevity Fund ("LLF"), is an alpha-seeking and open-ended life settlements fund. Since inception in 2018, the fund has raised and activated $23.8 million in assets.

LotusGroup Advisors is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor, providing wealth management services along with negotiated access to unique, income-producing private alternative funds.

The LotusGroup Companies are headquartered in Denver's Cherry Creek business district, while also building a new HQ in Denver's Washington Park neighborhood, scheduled for Q2/2020 completion and move-in.

Disclaimer

LotusGroup Capital and LotusGroup Advisors are registered as investment advisers with the SEC. Both firms also have an affiliation with Britehorn Securities, which provides broker-dealer services.

