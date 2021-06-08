(LOTZ) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your CarLotz Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LOTZ).

On May 10, 2021, CarLotz reported the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. CarLotz reported a per-share loss of $(0.15), missing the consensus earnings estimate of $0.01. Following this news, CarLotz's stock price fell, closing down 14.44% on May 11, 2021.

Then on May 26, 2021, CarLotz revealed that the Company's profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner had paused consignments. The sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the Company's first quarter. Following this news, CarLotz's stock price fell, closing down over 13% on May 26, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a CarLotz shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

