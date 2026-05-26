Lotza Ushers in a Bold New Era of Celebration With the First-Ever Soda Made to Party™

Lotza is a bold, fruit-forward soda designed to bring a little more fun back into everyday life

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotza is redefining what it means to celebrate with a first-of-its-kind beverage designed for social moments, known as The Soda Made To Party™. Now available on Amazon, getlotza.com, and select retailers, the brand's sparkling sodas are offered in three vibrant flavors: Citrus Smash, Wild Berry Burst, and Tropical Twist. Lotza blends bright, puckery flavor with functional ingredients in a way that fits seamlessly into how people actually gather, go out, and have fun.

Lotza

Founded in 2023 by award-winning entrepreneur and former advertising executive Laura Markewicz, Lotza was born from a simple realization: somewhere along the way, fun started to feel like something you pay for later. Like so many of us, Markewicz found herself tossing moments that brought her joy aside, but losing a sense of herself. That shift sparked a deeper realization that fun isn't a distraction from a well-lived life, it's essential to it. This presented a clear gap in the beverage market: better-for-you sodas are made for everyday consumption, while drinks made for celebratory moments are typically alcoholic or traditional sodas that fall short of today's evolving preferences. Markewicz set out to create a new kind of soda that bridges better-for-you refreshment with social drinking occasions.

"At Lotza, we wanted to create something that actually fits into real life social moments, not idealized ones," said Laura Markewicz, Lotza Founder and CEO. "People don't want to choose between having a good time and feeling good the next day. Lotza is built to live in that middle space, where fun, flavor, and function come together. We believe fun is essential to wellness, and celebration should never come with regret."

Built for social occasions of any kind, Lotza is designed to move effortlessly between mixed drinks and standalone sipping. Sparkling, bold, and flavor-forward, it's ideal for alcohol drinkers who want a mixer that plays well with spirits and brings a feel-good twist. It's designed to be poured over ice with your favorite spirit, pairing well with vodka, gin, tequila, rum, or sparkling wine, for easy, elevated cocktails; or it can be enjoyed on its own as a delicious, non-alcoholic option.

Each can contains 6g of sugar and 30 to 35 calories. Made with real fruit and plant-based ingredients, Lotza contains no artificial additives or preservatives. It is caffeine-free and crafted with adaptogens, electrolytes, and antioxidants designed to lift your spirits and support your body while celebrating.

"Lotza is for anyone who wants to show up, connect, and enjoy the moment without overthinking it," continues Markewicz. "Partying is no longer a dirty word. While other better-for-you sodas promote a healthy gut with probiotics, Lotza supports a healthy social life. It's about giving permission to indulge, celebrate, and bring more fun back into our lives."

Lotza is currently available on www.getlotza.com, Amazon, and in popular retailers across Wisconsin, Lotza's home state, including Total Wine & More, Festival Foods, Woodman's, and more with plans to expand into 500 more locations this year. For more information on Lotza, please visit www.getlotza.com.

About Lotza

Lotza is the first Party Soda™, a bold, fruit-forward soda made for modern celebrations and meant to bring joy back into people's lives. Carefully crafted with clean, all-natural ingredients and low in sugar, its mission is to make feeling good and having fun no longer mutually exclusive. Each can features a functional blend of adaptogens, electrolytes, and antioxidants designed to help you feel good while you party. Lotza isn't just redefining soda; it's redefining how we celebrate. For more information on Lotza, visit www.getlotza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chloe Schwartz | Colleen Rooney Heltemes

516-941-5671

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Lotza