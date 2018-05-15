GOLDSBORO, N.C., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Ann Jones is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare. Lou Ann is the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Development for 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care, Inc.



Established in 1981, 3HC-Home Health & Hospice Care is a private, nonprofit agency serving residents throughout a spectrum of medical services. Both Medicare and Medicaid certified, 3HC is home to seven clinical offices, the inpatient Kitty Askins Hospice Center and the inpatient Crystal Coast Hospice House.



A healthcare professional garnering over three decades of industry excellence, Lou Ann has established a reputation of success. In her current capacity, she specializes in business administration and management, leadership, patient care, management and marketing.



In addition to her work, Lou Ann enjoys mentoring up and coming professionals and encourages her peers to attain as much education as possible to excel in the fast-changing healthcare industry. In the years to come, she would like to renovate the company for future expansion.

On the Public Relations Committee of the Association for Home and Hospice Care, Lou Ann holds a Master's degree in Leadership and Administration from Central Michigan University.

For more information, please visit www.3hc.org

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lou-ann-jones-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300648970.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

