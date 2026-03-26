Lou Antonucci Sets Harry Chapin's Words to Music for the First Time in "Singing My Songs Alone"

LONDONDERRY, N.H., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Lou Antonucci is bringing an unheard piece of Harry Chapin's legacy into the spotlight with "Singing My Songs Alone," a new musical adaptation of Chapin's poem "Singing Songs Alone." Released with permission from the Chapin Estate and licensed through Warner Chappell Music, the song marks the first time the work has been set to music.

Singing My Songs Alone, releasing April 8, 2026 on all major streaming platforms. Singer-songwriter Lou Antonucci

Written at the height of Chapin's career and later published in The Book of Eyes, the poem captures the solitude behind the spotlight – the quiet moments after the applause fades and the personal cost of a life spent performing.

Antonucci preserves every word of Chapin's original text, shaping the music around its natural cadence rather than reshaping the poetry to fit a song. The only addition – a single closing line – offers a gentle sense of resolution: "When the stagehands finally dim the lights, I'll be bringing my songs back home."

"My dad wrote from a very honest place, and Lou clearly approached this with that same respect," said Jason Chapin. "It's powerful to hear those words reach people in a new musical setting."

With understated instrumentation and a restrained arrangement, Antonucci allows Chapin's voice to remain at the center. "There's a vulnerability in that poem that feels incredibly present, even now," says Antonucci. "I didn't want to reinterpret it – I wanted to protect it. So, the goal became letting Harry's voice come through as clearly as possible, just in a different form."

The result is an intimate, reflective piece that connects generations of singer-songwriters while exploring the enduring tension between public performance and private life.

"Singing My Songs Alone" arrives April 8, 2026, on all major streaming platforms.

Media Contact

Lou Antonucci

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 603-493-3302

An Advanced Audio Stream of "Singing My Songs Alone" is available upon request.



About Lou Antonucci

Based in New England, Lou Antonucci is a singer-songwriter known for emotionally grounded storytelling and a deep respect for the folk-rock tradition. His work explores themes of connection and legacy, blending classic influences with a contemporary voice. He is currently on tour with his one-man stage show "You, Me, & Harry - Celebrating the Music of Harry Chapin," an immersive performance honoring Chapin's life and work. Learn more at https://www.youmeandharry.net

Rights & Permissions

"Singing My Songs Alone" is adapted from the poem "Singing Songs Alone" by Harry Chapin, used with permission of the Chapin Estate.

"Singing My Songs Alone"

By Harry Chapin and Lou Antonucci

Story Songs, Ltd. (ASCAP)

All rights on behalf of Story Songs, Ltd. administered by WC Music Corp.

SOURCE Lou Antonucci