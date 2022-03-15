Lou Hall Appointed Chief Operations Officer for Total-Western

"Lou has done a phenomenal job building and expanding our business, and he has a proven track record of success when it comes to managing all facets of our entire lifecycle operations," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "He has experience working in design, build, operations, and maintenance, and I can't think of anyone more qualified or more deserving of this position. I have full confidence in Lou's leadership and abilities, and I look forward to seeing him elevate our business to the next level."

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

In his new role as COO, Mr. Hall will focus on the continued growth of the Total-Western organization, oversee its business operations expansion throughout the United States, and serve as the single point of accountability for all operations.

"A lot has changed in the short time I've been with Total-Western, but it's all been positive change. We've seen exponential growth in the business which has required us to pivot and adjust our operational strategies so we can top our competition in the market while continuing to deliver quality service for our customers," said Lou Hall. "It's really an exciting time for our organization and I look forward to rising to the challenge of optimally navigating our expanding operational needs."

With more than 30 years' experience in Construction and Operations Management, Mr. Hall began his career in the field where he started as a planner and project manager before working his way up to serve in more senior roles at Timec Company, Team Industrial, and Aegion Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President. Throughout his professional journey, he led regional operations and oversaw transitions into double-breasted organizations, while also expanding their geographic footprints to serve more customers and developing apprenticeship programs to comply with state legislation.

Mr. Hall earned his bachelor's degree in Construction Engineering and Business Administration from Oregon State University.

Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

