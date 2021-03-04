Lou Hall Named Vice President of Operations at Total-Western, Inc.

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

Lou will be responsible for the entire Total-Western field organization engaging with existing and potential customers, overseeing field operations, and implementing LEAN construction principles while ensuring safety, quality, and cost effectiveness for our customers.

"I am excited with this latest addition to the leadership team here at Total-Western," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "As we continue to put a focus on our core value of Operational Excellence, Lou will lead that charge ensuring employee and client satisfaction."

With more than 30 years' experience in Construction and Operations Management, Mr. Hall recently served as Senior Vice President at Aegion Corporation. Mr. Hall began his career in the field where he started as a planner and project manager, before working his way up to serve in more senior roles at Timec Company and Team Industrial. During this journey he led regional operations and oversaw transitions into double-breasted organizations, while also expanding their geographic footprints to serve more customers and developing apprenticeship programs to comply with state legislation.

Mr. Hall earned his bachelor's degree in Construction Engineering and Business Administration from Oregon State University.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

About Total-American

Total-American Investment Company was formed in 2015 and is the parent corporation to Total-Western, Inc. and California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (Spectra). The company's subsidiaries provide multi-disciplined industrial maintenance and construction contracting services in the petrochemical, energy, renewable fuels, manufacturing, and other heavy industries.

Total-American is a privately held corporation headquartered in Paramount, Calif. and part of the Bragg family of companies, which include Bragg Crane Service, Bragg Crane & Rigging, Heavy Transport, Coastline Equipment, APS and JBA.

