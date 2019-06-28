Lou Kennedy Named Health Care Entrepreneur of the Year

"I am grateful that EY recognizes the hard work our team does every day to deliver safe, effective and affordable drugs to patients, focusing on opiod-free pain treatment," said Kennedy. "As president of a global leader in life-saving drug manufacturing, I hope this award serves as a reminder that women are leading the fight to improve lives across the country and world, and at Nephron, like so many women-owned businesses, we are just getting started."

Business leaders consider the EY entrepreneur of the year award to be one of the highest professional honors a business owner can earn. The award identifies leaders of fast-growth companies who are making a difference for their communities and beyond through innovation.



Nephron is a certified woman-owned business, as recognized by the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC), the first certifier of Women Business Enterprises. The certification gives Nephron enhanced visibility and a competitive edge.



The Nephron workforce is forty-four percent women, holding the majority of all advanced degrees at the company. Additionally, women hold key management roles in various departments throughout Nephron, such as Quality Assurance, Chemistry and Microbiology, Regulatory Compliance, Human Resources, Training, R&D Engineering, and Product Development.



About Nephron

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation develops and manufactures safe, affordable generic inhalation solution and suspension products specializing in Blow-Fill-Seal technology. In addition, the company operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs. In accordance with the DQSA draft guidance, the company follows cGMP, GDP and all quality expectations. The company has been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration. Nephron received a 2017 ISPE/FOYA innovation award for the high level of automation present throughout the facility. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

Contact: Rob Godfrey, 1-800-443-4313

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation