The Italian Combo Beef-Za, crafted with Food Network personality and Chicago-based chef Jeff Mauro, is now available nationwide through TastesofChicago.com

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Malnati's Italian Combo Beef-Za, the limited-time pizza that brought one of Chicago's most iconic sandwiches to its most iconic pizza, is now available nationwide through tastesofchicago.com. The specialty pizza features Italian beef, sausage and giardiniera on Lou Malnati's legendary Buttercrust.

Lou Malnati's Italian Combo Beef-Za Now Available for Nationwide Shipping. Jeff Mauro, owner of Mauro Provisions and Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. Lou Malnati's Italian Combo Beef-Za Now Available for Nationwide Shipping

First introduced for a limited time at Lou Malnati's locations during Italian Beef Month in May, the Italian Combo Beef-Za quickly became a guest favorite. Following its successful restaurant run, the specialty pizza is now available to pizza lovers across the country.

For more than 55 years, Lou Malnati's has built its reputation on quality ingredients and authentic Chicago deep dish. The Italian Combo Beef-Za continues that tradition, combining the flavors of a classic Italian combo sandwich inspired by Food Network personality and Chicago-based chef Jeff Mauro, known as the "Sandwich King."

The pizza features Mauro Provisions Italian Beef produced exclusively with Certified Angus Beef, along with Honey G Pepper Relish made with finely diced Mauro Provisions Medium Craft Giardiniera and Grade A honey for added crunch and sweet heat. The toppings are layered over Lou Malnati's exclusive sausage blend, vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella and the brand's signature Buttercrust.

"When we introduced the Italian Combo Beef-Za in May, we knew Chicago food fans would appreciate the combination of two local favorites," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. "We're excited to make it available through Tastes of Chicago so even more people can enjoy it."

"Lou Malnati's has been perfecting their deep dish game for generations, and my family and I have been eating it since we were kids," Mauro said. "This pizza keeps the heart of what makes the sandwich special while giving people a whole new way to enjoy it, and it's all on top of the best deep dish in the game."

The Italian Combo Beef-Za is available to ship nationwide in a Small Deep Dish for a limited time through Aug. 26. Each pizza is handmade, flash frozen to lock in freshness and shipped ready to bake at home. Mauro Provisions Craft Giardiniera and Honey G Pepper Relish are also available for nationwide shipping through Tastes of Chicago. To learn more or place an order, visit tastesofchicago.com.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities; they serve one deep dish at a time. There are 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, and Wisconsin. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

About Mauro Provisions

Mauro Provisions crafts elevated Chicago-centric staples rooted in bold flavor and high-quality ingredients. Founded in 2020 by Jeff Mauro (Emmy-nominated Food Network host, chef, and best-selling author) the brand was born from his passion for creating Chicago-style fare that's both elevated and delicious. Best known for its Craft Giardiniera, Honey G Pepper Relish, Italian Beef, and Craft Seasonings, Mauro Provisions brings true Chicago flavor to tables across the country. For more information, visit mauroprovisions.com or follow @mauroprovisions and @jeffmauro on Instagram.

SOURCE Lou Malnati's