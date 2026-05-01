Lou Malnati's Introduces the Italian Combo Beef-Za

The Famous Italian Combo Gets a Crust for Italian Beef Month Inspired by Chef Jeff Mauro

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria today launched the Italian Combo Beef-Za, bringing Chicago's most iconic sandwich to its most iconic pizza. The limited-time creation features Italian beef, sausage, and giardiniera on Lou Malnati's legendary Buttercrust™ and is available through May 31 in honor of Italian Beef Month.

Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's enjoying the new Italian Combo Beef-Za with Jeff Mauro, Food Network star and founder of Mauro Provisions® The Italian Combo Beef-Za is available in deep dish, thin crust, and small gluten-free deep dish.

Lou Malnati's has built its reputation on quality ingredients and authentic Chicago deep dish for more than five decades. The pizzeria created the Italian Combo Beef-Za recipe inspired by Chicago-based chef and Food Network personality Jeff Mauro, known as the 'Sandwich King™.'

The pizza features Mauro Provisions® Italian Beef produced exclusively with Certified Angus Beef®, along with Honey G® Pepper Relish made with finely diced Mauro Provisions Medium Craft Giardiniera and Grade A honey for added crunch and sweet heat. The toppings are layered over Lou Malnati's exclusive sausage blend, vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, and the brand's signature Buttercrust.

"Italian beef and deep dish are central to Chicago's food culture," Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's said. "For Italian Beef Month, we wanted to find a way to bring those classics together, and partnering with Mauro helped us do that in a way that feels true to both."

"Lou Malnati's has been perfecting their deep dish game for generations, and my family and I have been eating it since we were kids," Mauro said. "This pizza keeps the heart of what makes the sandwich special while giving people a whole new way to enjoy it, and it's all on top of the best deep dish in the game."

The Italian Combo Beef-Za is available in deep dish, thin crust, and small gluten-free deep dish for dine-in, delivery, and carryout at all Lou Malnati's restaurants and locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Arizona through May 31. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit: loumalnatis.com.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities; they serve one deep dish at a time. There are 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, and Wisconsin. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

About Mauro Provisions

Mauro Provisions crafts elevated Chicago-centric staples rooted in bold flavor and high-quality ingredients. Founded in 2020 by Jeff Mauro (Emmy-nominated Food Network host, chef, and best-selling author) the brand was born from his passion for creating Chicago-style fare that's both elevated and delicious. Best known for its Craft Giardiniera, Honey G Pepper Relish, Italian Beef, and Craft Seasonings, Mauro Provisions brings true Chicago flavor to tables across the country. For more information, visit mauroprovisions.com or follow @mauroprovisions and @jeffmauro on Instagram.

SOURCE Lou Malnati's