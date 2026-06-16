Lou Malnati's launches its new BBQ Chicken Pizza, available nationwide for a limited time

Chicago based pizzeria introduces new seasonal pizza and summer platform

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Malnati's, the iconic Chicago pizzeria known for its deep dish pizza, is introducing its new limited-time BBQ Chicken Pizza, available at all locations and for nationwide shipping beginning June 18. The new pizza launch is part of a summer lineup that includes the Chicken BBQ Club Salad and Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza, two restaurant favorites now also available at all carryout locations.

Lou Malnati's limited-time summer trio inspired by the flavors of your backyard cookout.

"Summer is about good food, good people, and a table with room for one more," said Julie Younglove-Webb, CEO of Lou Malnati's. "Our new BBQ Chicken Pizza, inspired by flavors of a backyard cookout, was made for exactly that. Paired with our Chicken BBQ Club Salad and Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza, it's a meal made for bringing people together all season long."

Available in deep dish or thin crust, the BBQ Chicken Pizza pairs grilled chicken, red onions, and handmade Bar-B-Lou sauce layered with mozzarella on the brand's signature crust and topped with cheddar and sprinkled with fresh parsley. The summer platform also features the Chicken BBQ Club Salad, a vibrant mix of grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, salami and tortilla chips over romaine, tossed with a mozzarella and cheddar blend and handmade Bar-B-Lou dressing. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza is served with vanilla bean ice cream and can also be ordered unbaked, allowing guests to recreate the warm, fresh baked restaurant experience right at home.

Starting June 18, the BBQ Chicken Pizza will be available for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all Lou Malnati's locations across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona. Rewards members will receive early access beginning June 16.

The new BBQ Chicken Pizza will also be available for a limited time nationwide through TastesofChicago.com, the company's direct-to-consumer shipping platform. Each pizza is handmade, baked fresh and flash-frozen to lock in freshness and arrives ready to bake at home.

Lou Malnati's will mark the launch with a backyard BBQ-themed preview event Wednesday, June 17, at its West Loop location, 1235 W. Randolph St., in Chicago. The pizzeria will give away up to 2,000 free slices of the new pizza beginning at 4 p.m. while supplies last. The summer kick-off will feature live entertainment and a "Dad Grilling Stance Contest" for a chance to win prizes and exclusive merchandise.

For more information, visit loumalnatis.com. To order nationwide shipping, visit tastesofchicago.com.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities, they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

SOURCE Lou Malnati's