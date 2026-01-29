Lou Malnati's is Dishing Out Love This February with Heart-Shaped Pizzas to Benefit Local Make-A-Wish® Chapters

Deep-dish pizzeria donates $1 per heart-shaped pizza sold and hosts special celebrations for wish children throughout the month

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A beloved Lou Malnati's tradition returns this February, as the deep-dish pizzeria's fan-favorite heart-shaped pizzas make their annual comeback February 1, alongside heart-shaped desserts for the first time. This year, the pizzeria is donating $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold at its restaurants to benefit Make-A-Wish chapters in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arizona, the states where Lou Malnati's has locations, to help grant wishes for local children facing critical illnesses.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available starting February 1 at every Lou Malnati's location for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. The pizzas feature Lou Malnati's signature flaky, buttery crust, Wisconsin mozzarella, and vine-ripened tomato sauce in cheese, pepperoni, and sausage varieties.

New to the menu this year are heart-shaped cookies and Eli's heart-shaped cheesecake, also available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. Customers can pair these with pizzas through special online Make-A-Wish bundles available for carryout and delivery. Lou Malnati's will donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold or Make-A-Wish Bundle sold.

Customers nationwide can order the Make-A-Wish Heart-Shaped Bundle through tastesofchicago.com, featuring two heart-shaped pizzas, one heart-shaped cookie, and one Eli's heart-shaped cheesecake. Lou Malnati's will donate $2 from every bundle sold online to Make-A-Wish.

"Our deep-dish pizza brings people together for moments that matter," said Julie Younglove-Webb, CEO of Lou Malnati's. "This February, every heart-shaped pizza sold helps grant wishes and create special moments for Make-A-Wish families in our communities."

The campaign will help grant wishes for children like Sutton, a 13-year-old from Surprise, Arizona, living with a gastrointestinal disorder. After using her own wish to design a T-shirt benefiting her treatment facility, Sutton has now created a special design for Lou Malnati's staff to wear throughout February at all locations.

The campaign will support wish kids in the Midwest and Arizona, including 8-year-old Annie from Addison, Illinois, with a blood disorder, who dreams of the ultimate princess party; Kennedy, an 8-year-old from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, looking forward to his wish trip to Japan in May while living with a heart condition; and 4-year-old Scarlett from Mesa, Arizona, who recently received a heart transplant and can't wait to meet the characters from Gabby's Dollhouse.

The partnership goes beyond fundraising to create memorable experiences for wish families. Lou Malnati's will host special pizza-making parties in February where wish children and their loved ones can make their own heart-shaped pizzas together. Throughout the month, the pizzeria will also host celebration dinners for children and their families who are waiting for their wish to be granted, giving them the chance to gather with friends and family over deep-dish.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lou Malnati's," said Carly Fishbein, corporate gift officer of Make-A-Wish Illinois. "Their generous support helps grant life-changing wishes for children in our communities, and these special celebrations give wish families moments of joy and connection they'll treasure for years to come."

The campaign runs through February 28. To order heart-shaped pizzas visit loumalnatis.com or ship the Make-A-Wish Heart-Shaped Bundle nationwide through tastesofchicago.com. Lou Malnati's is committing up to $50,000 in total donations to local Make-A-Wish chapters through this campaign. For more information about the partnership, visit loumalnatis.com/dish-out-some-love/.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, and Wisconsin. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/ .

About Make-A-Wish®

Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring wish to every child with an eligible condition because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. To find your local Make-A-Wish chapter, visit wish.org.

