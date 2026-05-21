Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA®, Achieves Rare 15-Year Run as Five Star Wealth Manager; Branden Carney, CFP® Also Honored

Additionally, Branden Carney, CFP® has been recognized as a 2026 Five Star Wealth Manager, marking his third time earning the award (2023, 2024, and 2026). His continued recognition reflects his dedication to providing personalized, high-quality financial guidance to families and professional athletes.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is one of the most respected honors in the wealth management industry. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous, multifactor evaluation process that includes client retention rates, assets under management, regulatory history, professional credentials, and peer and firm nominations. Candidates cannot pay to be considered or included, reinforcing the integrity and independence of the award.

Each year, thousands of wealth managers are considered, with only a select percentage earning this distinction in their respective markets.

Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA®, Managing Partner, reflected on the recognition, stating:

"Fifteen consecutive years are incredibly meaningful—not just as a personal milestone, but as a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day. Our mission has always been to bring clarity and confidence to our clients' financial lives. This recognition reinforces our team's fiduciary duties to always doing the right thing, putting clients first, and continuously striving to deliver the highest level of service."

With three decades of experience, Lou Melone holds both the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designations. Together with Branden Carney, CFP® and the broader team, Melone Private Wealth is known for its goal-focused, planning driven approach for wealth planning to the higher-net-worth families it serves.

For more information, visit: https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/

About Five Star Professional

Five Star Professional, founded in 2003, conducts market research to identify professionals who deliver exceptional client service. The Five Star Wealth Manager award program operates in more than 45 markets across the United States and is a trusted resource for consumers seeking experienced financial professionals.

For more information, visit: https://fivestarprofessional.com/public/wmresearch

Award Disclosure

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is not indicative of future performance and does not guarantee investment success.

Media Contact:

Vito Curcuru

[email protected]

SOURCE Melone Private Wealth