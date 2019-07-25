Loud And Live Acquires the Granite Games, a CrossFit Sanctioned Event

This announcement comes as the event, which touts its mantra as "Earned. Not Given." marked its ninth year this past June. While the event features an elite-level competition, it also showcases athletes of all abilities competing over the three-day weekend. Each of the athletes are required to participate in the Granite Games Online-based Qualifier in order to be eligible to compete in the physical event. In 2019, there were nearly 10,000 registered athletes in the online portion.

This wasn't always the case, as the event, original founder John Swanson recalls, had very humble beginnings. "The first two years the event was primarily local, and hosted within the walls of our gym. As we moved to a larger venue its following grew, and over the subsequent decade it became the global destination and competition the Granite Games is today," John recalls. This year's event and acquisition is a testament to that growth, featuring 2,000+ athletes, 50 exhibiting brands, and thousands of spectators.

This acquisition results in Granite Games becoming part of the Loud And Live Sports family of fitness events, which feature the likes of Wodapalooza (Miami, FL,) the West Coast Classic (Del Mar, CA,) the Mayan CrossFit Classic (Mexico) and the Madrid CrossFit Championship (Spain.) "We believe in the Loud And Live Sports' mission, and feel this greatly improves our ability to deliver an event to our community which has meant so much to so many," Swanson continued.

President of Loud And Live Sports, Matt O'Keefe added, "This is an exciting day, and we are elated to elevate an already great competition to greater heights. What John and his team have built over the last decade is nothing short of amazing, and we're excited to join hands to embrace the event's rich history, while enhancing the experience for athletes, brands, and spectators alike." Ultimately, this acquisition brings Loud And Live's CrossFit Sanctionals™ to span both coasts, the midwest, Latin America, and Europe, which furthers their desire to provide quality events to those seeking to compete, spectate, and celebrate fitness all over the globe.

In addition to hosting live and digital events, Loud And Live Sports offers athlete representation, and marketing services to clients who are looking to leverage its resources, capabilities and experience in fitness and sports, including brand marketing.

The Granite Games

Founded in 2010, the Granite Games was created with the goal of celebrating the competitive spirit of athletes of all levels and creating a festival atmosphere in the Midwest. While hosting over 2,000 competing athletes hailing from all over the globe, athletes compete over three consecutive days. In addition to the live event, the competition begins with the Granite Games Online Qualifier, which provides athletes the opportunity to punch their ticket to compete. This speaks to the matra the event lives by: "Earned, Not Given."

thegranitegames.com | instagram.com/thegranitegames

About Loud And Live Sports

A division of Loud And Live Inc., Loud And Live Sports performs at the intersection of athlete representation, sports marketing services, live events, and content development. In addition to owning the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival, the West Coast CrossFit Classic, the Granite Games, the Madrid CrossFit Championship and the Mayan CrossFit Classic, Loud And Live Sports represents a diverse group of elite athletes.

www.instagram.com/loudlivesports

About Loud And Live

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

www.loudlive.com | www.instagram.com/loud_live

SOURCE Loud and Live Sports

Related Links

https://www.loudlive.com

