Loud And Live and La Tropical Announce Multi-Year Partnership Spanning Across Iconic South Florida Events & Miami's Newest Live Entertainment Venue

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the Miami-based entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company, today announced a landmark multi-year and multi-event partnership with Cervecería La Tropical, Cuba's oldest brewery, remixed in Wynwood, Miami. Never forgetting its Cuban soul, La Tropical's mission is to passionately handcraft premium cervezas, cocktails, and spirits to bring sun, fun and rhythm to the lives of people everywhere. Their beer is currently distributed in retailers and bars throughout South Florida. The collaboration positions La Tropical as the official beer partner across several of South Florida's most celebrated live experiences, including House of Horror Haunted Carnival, Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park, and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

In addition, La Tropical becomes the first-ever brand partner of the Doral Amphitheater, South Florida's newest premier outdoor destination for live entertainment. With a capacity of 4,700, this partnership allows La Tropical to be part of the venue's year-round programming, which will feature a variety of events, including concerts, cultural festivals, and civic events. Designed as a state-of-the-art gathering place, the Doral Amphitheater offers residents and visitors a one-of-a-kind setting to experience unforgettable moments, and La Tropical's involvement ensures its vibrant brand will be woven into the very fabric of this exciting new community hub.

"This partnership represents the perfect fusion of culture, community, and celebration," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "Our mission has always been to create experiences that connect people through music, art, and entertainment, and La Tropical's vibrant heritage and commitment to craftsmanship make them the ideal partner to bring even more flavor and excitement to our live events", Albareda added.

By aligning with Loud And Live, La Tropical will become the exclusive beer partner across these premier events, owning the on-site experience and deepening its brand association with a passionate, trend-setting audience. The partnership offers unparalleled visibility through high-traffic, high-profile events, complemented by meaningful opportunities for sampling, branded activations, and digital extensions that bring La Tropical's vibrant brand into the everyday lifestyle of South Florida consumers.

From large-scale seasonal festivals like House of Horror Haunted Carnival and Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park, to iconic cultural staples like the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, collectively reaching nearly 700,000 direct consumers annually, Loud And Live's event portfolio delivers unmatched reach and engagement across one of the most vibrant and multicultural markets in the U.S. With the addition of the Doral Amphitheater, the partnership extends beyond seasonal events, offering year-round exposure and opportunities for La Tropical to connect with hundreds of thousands of coveted South Florida consumers through immersive experiences that celebrate culture, community, and craftsmanship.

"We're thrilled to partner with Loud And Live to celebrate the culture, flavor, and energy of Miami," said Niek Vonk, CEO of La Tropical. "Our brand was born from a spirit of passion and community, and this partnership allows us to bring that spirit to life across some of the region's most beloved events—connecting with consumers who share our love for sun, fun, and rhythm.", Vonk added.

Together, Loud And Live and La Tropical will deliver a partnership that blends scale, cultural relevance, and premium brand integration, making La Tropical a central part of South Florida's most iconic festivals and live experiences.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live is an award-winning, full-service entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company that fuses music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with operations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by a passion for connecting brands, artists, and audiences through experiences that inspire and unite. The company produces hundreds of live events annually, working with top global talent and brands to create culturally relevant, unforgettable moments that move people.

Visit www.loudlive.com for more information.

You can also visit: www.houseofhorrorcarnival.com / https://miamiwonderland.com/ / https://cgaf.com/ / https://doralamp.com/

About Cervecería La Tropical

Originally founded in Havana, Cuba in 1888, La Tropical is a heritage brewery born of Cuban craftsmanship and revived in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood in 2021 as a modern brand and destination. Known for its refreshing cervezas, Miami inspired flavors, community-driven spirit and vibrant cultural roots, La Tropical offers a full experience of beer, food and live music at its Wynwood brewery, taproom and beer garden. The brand is committed to innovation while honoring its storied past — delivering premium refreshment anchored in its Cuban legacy and Miami's eclectic energy. La Tropical beer is currently distributed in retailers and bars throughout South Florida.

Visit https://www.cervecerialatropical.com/ for more information.

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/prf5ddmjcn2sj4lmvvmbg/AAuv6ZS_cUY6M7RyVzwmuMM?rlkey=7t9c012zcf1jl52ksf9md55ma&st=r0boejpr&dl=0

