LOUD Audio, LLC. Board Appoints Alex Nelson as New CEO

"I'm truly honored to be given this opportunity and feel privileged to be able to work with such a talented team," said Nelson. "My charge now is to take all of this talent to the next level and empower the team to drive the Mackie brand into its next golden age - Challenge accepted!"

LOUD Audio, LLC. is the owner of Mackie® an audio manufacturer that makes speakers, mixers and other audio equipment for performers and content creators.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com.

About LOUD Audio, LLC ("LOUD")

As the corporate parent for the Mackie® brand, LOUD engineers, markets and distributes a wide range of professional audio and musical instrument products worldwide. Its product lines include sound reinforcement systems, analog and digital mixers, studio products and products designed for modern content creators. These products can be found in professional and project recording studios, video and broadcast suites, post-production facilities, and sound reinforcement applications, including HoW, nightclubs, education, retail, and major musical concert tours. LOUD distributes its products primarily through retailers, international distributors, and installed sound contractors. The Company has its primary operations in the United States with additional facilities in Canada and China.

