LOUD Capital Opens Raleigh Office; Establishes Southern US Footprint

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus, Ohio-headquartered LOUD Capital is excited to have opened its fifth office in Raleigh, N.C. Under the leadership of LOUD Partner and Physician Relations Director Marshall Kuremsky, MD; the office, with a strategic location in downtown Raleigh, marks the early-stage venture capital firm's first dedicated office in the US South, and will serve as a base for outreach across the region to fund and cultivate promising new startups.

The opening of this new office also signifies the remarkable success and growth that LOUD has experienced to date.

In addition to his work with LOUD, Kuremsky is a partner and practicing orthopedic surgeon with Emerge Ortho , one of the largest private practice orthopedic surgery groups in the country. He specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery techniques and takes care of a variety of fitness enthusiasts from weekend warriors to professional athletes. Straddling the medical and business worlds, Kuremsky has cultivated many successful relationships throughout the Carolinas. He has served as a guest speaker and facilitator for interest groups for physicians who are looking to make career changes.

"It's a privilege and honor to help lead LOUD's newest office as we expand into the Carolinas and the South," says Kuremsky. "From our office in the heart of Raleigh, we look forward to bringing LOUD's international presence to the area to bring capital and guidance to those entrepreneurs in the Research Triangle, the Carolinas, and beyond whose projects show promise to help shape and change the world."

The Research Triangle, named for the tri-city region of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, is known for being home to some of the country's leading research universities and the innovation and development that such an environment beckons and fosters. The area has gained international renown for its startup scene. This past June, the Research Triangle ranked tenth in advisory group Startup Genome's 2020 Global Emerging Startup Ecosystems report, putting the region in the same league as Mumbai, Guangzhou, and Helsinki . Alongside this entrepreneurship-friendly environment, the Research Triangle regularly scores high in livability rankings. According to database website Numbeo, Raleigh ranked number-one in the US and third in the world on its 2020 quality-of-life index, with factors such as cost of living, climate weighing into its ranking. The area was also listed recently by a real-estate blog as a top spot for Millennials looking to make a move .

LOUD sees the Research Triangle's vibrant startup culture as a prime spot to set up shop. Since its launch in 2015, LOUD's portfolio has grown to encompass nearly 50 companies across an array of sectors, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. LOUD's strategy of Venture For People® puts social impact investing at the center of its strategy: By funding startups and entrepreneurs that show potential to effect change for the better in their communities, LOUD provides value beyond capital.

One notable example of LOUD's funding for social good is the Hyperion hypercar , which uses abundant, environmentally friendly hydrogen as a power source. The car, which has a range of 1,016 miles on a single charge and goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.2 seconds, has garnered multiple headlines and acclaim in advance of its scheduled 2022 production date.

Throughout 2020, LOUD has steered course before and during the pandemic for multiple startups that support historically underserved communities. Cases in point: LOUD partnered with the Chicago Bulls for a venture pitch competition that sought out female and entrepreneurs of color from across Chicagoland. The winner was Honest Game , a female co-founded company that helps student-athletes across socioeconomic backgrounds gain and keep track of their collegiate eligibility. LOUD also has funds dedicated to affinity groups, such as the Pride Fund, geared to LGBTQ+ founders ; as well as for founders who have worked in specific sectors, such as Legacy Entertainment Ventures , which is dedicated to the sports and entertainment industry. Nearly half of the companies in LOUD's portfolio are led by women or underrepresented minorities.

In addition to its venture capital wing, LOUD also offers alternative debt and equity instruments to growth companies. These investment instruments and vehicles provide investors with diverse offerings into the alternative investment space.

LOUD's efforts to support entrepreneurship go beyond traditional venture capital investment. In early 2020, LOUD launched LOUDX , a venture studio offering various professional services for both entrepreneurs and investors, including short-term, project-based consulting to long-term business development and advisement. The venture studio model, which is designed to fit into the venture ecosystem alongside incubators and accelerators, has gained steam recent years as a way to provide value to entrepreneurs while mitigating risk for investors, as seen with companies like New York's R/GA and NewLab, in addition to Indianapolis' High Alpha.

"We believe LOUD can utilize our purpose-driven platform to offer education, opportunities, and services to this incredible growing environment," adds Navin Goyal, MD; CEO and co-founder of LOUD Capital. "Over the past few years, Marshall has been representing LOUD in the Research Triangle area with his high energy and standards of professionalism. We are extremely excited for him to manage our new Raleigh office and continue to build upon the great foundation he's set."

For more information on LOUD Capital and to connect with the team, please visit http://loud.vc

Media contact:

Anne Szustek Talbot

BX3

[email protected]

About LOUD Capital

LOUD Capital is an early-stage venture firm providing capital, entrepreneurship, and education to grow impactful companies worldwide. LOUD offers a variety of investment offerings across both debt and equity vehicles. Keeping true to its Venture For People® ethos, LOUD focuses on companies that leave a positive impact on society. Beyond its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, LOUD serves entrepreneurs from its offices in Beijing, Chicago, New York, and Raleigh, N.C. Learn more at http://loud.vc

SOURCE LOUD Capital