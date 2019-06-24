LOUD Capital to Host Yao Ming for Foundation Event in Las Vegas July 6

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUD Capital, an early-stage alternative investment firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is hosting NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association and of FIBA Asia , to present on behalf of the Yao Ming Foundation in Las Vegas on July 6, from 3 to 5 pm, PDT.

The event, titled " Global Venture Through Sports ," is taking place during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, although there will be no direct affiliation between the entities. Yao will be speaking on the vision and direction of his namesake foundation, which he created to help rebuild schools destroyed in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake and to which he donated $2 million to benefit relief efforts.

"Sportsmanship speaks the universal language of the human spirit: determination, perseverance, challenging limits," says Ethan Huang, Shenzhen-based partner of LOUD and president of LOUD Global Impact . "It should be no coincidence that these are the very qualities of successful entrepreneurship that LOUD Capital strives to deliver."

LOUD Capital, which maintains China presences in Beijing and Shenzhen, has been providing a bridge between US-Chinese investment and venture capital through its international division, is also hosting representatives from the Emerging Industry Center of China Investment Association and Guangda Industry Group , and LINK Consultancy Group during a multi-city tour of the US in early July, which in addition to Las Vegas, will include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio.

"Throughout history, sports has been the common denominator that has united race, cultures, and nations to support a common cause of supporting one's team and country. Collaborating with the Yao Ming Foundation fits our Venture for People platform that focuses on impacting lives through venture," says Eric Troy, LOUD partner and global strategist. "We look forward to working with Yao and his leadership team to enhance the Foundation's brand in the US and China."

In addition to LOUD Capital, the event will be co-sponsored by Taft Stettinius & Hollister , a law firm founded in 1885 with more than 470 attorneys in nine offices located primarily in the Midwest, and ABCOMRENTS , a leading provider of audio-visual, digital signage and IT rental services for corporate events and trade shows, with more than 21 offices and 500 employees servicing North America.

For more information on the event, the Yao Ming Foundation, or to request media access to the event, please email Troy at eric@loud.vc .

