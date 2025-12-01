Loud Echo Launches First Real-Time Generative Advertising Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud Echo has launched an AI advertising platform that uses generative models to create and serve hyper-contextual ads in real-time. The AI reads the page, analyzes audience signals and delivers tailored creative at scale.

For decades, ad-tech optimized who to target and where to show ads, while creative remained static. Unlike traditional DSPs, Loud Echo integrates real-time creative generation, targeting and bidding into one system. Now ads can adapt to every audience, context, and placement on the fly. Campaigns improve with every impression, eliminating ad fatigue and increasing brand memorability.

"Programmatic has always been real-time," said Daniel Keyes, co-founder and CEO of Loud Echo. "Now, creative is too. Imagine every impression having its own creative agency optimizing it 24-7. Marketers become conductors of a creative engine that never stops. It's one-to-one advertising and it feels like magic."

Loud Echo connects directly to existing programmatic exchanges, supporting display ads across major publishers and apps. It ingests brand guidelines, do's and don'ts and tone of voice, embedding them into a low-latency generative AI stack.

"This is a genuine revolution in communications," said David Keyes, co-founder and CMO. "We're getting close to the holy grail of advertising – the right message in the right place at the right time."

The platform is live and running campaigns with large companies across a variety of sectors – e-commerce, gaming, finance and more. Loud Echo's contextual creative have shown 3X higher performance than static ads.

The team is led by top experts in communications, AI, and ad-tech, with decades of experience building deep learning systems. COO Nathaniel Zenou, a long-time veteran of the ad industry, said, "Loud Echo's vision is extremely ambitious. The impressive traction we've gained from leading brands since launching is a testament to the need for radical disruption. Ad fatigue is a huge problem in our industry, and Loud Echo solves it."

Loud Echo is built by Teza, a technology company building the future of AI-driven communications. They are backed by 8VC, Pitango, Balaji Srinivasan, Hack VC, Lattice Capital, Collider Ventures, Collab Currency, Tagus Capital and other leading investors. Their flagship product is an AI advertising platform that uses generative models in real-time to create and serve ads that adapt to every audience, context, and impression.

