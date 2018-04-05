Loud-Hailer Launches Second Connected City Network

Columbus follows downtown Providence, Rhode Island in becoming Loud-Hailer's second Connected City. Loud-Hailer's light infrastructure solution has transformed the way micro-communities such as neighborhoods, public buildings and works projects or local businesses use technology to digitally communicate. The SMG-managed Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) and Experience Columbus are the initial channel participants in the Loud-Hailer developed Columbus2GO mobile application that provides citywide information in a single streamlined source.

Throughout the years, government, public and private organizations have searched for ways to enable more efficient services while reducing costs through Smart City solutions. Loud-Hailer's one-of-a kind approach supports Smart City initiatives, encouraging people to physically explore and experience the city around them while boosting local economic activity.

"A Smart City is one where everyone can work together to enhance experiences for visitors and residents alike. We want to provide a people-facing solution that provides access to both mobility and information," said Jack Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Loud-Hailer. "Our highly scalable light infrastructure solution creates scalable mesh networks that send hyper-local information to people based on where they are in the cityscape-- all without tracking them through GPS or worrying about whether they have a signal."

Once the application is downloaded to an iOS device (iPhone, iPad, etc.), Columbus2GO utilizes non-beacon BLE technology to deliver hyper-local, customized content from the GCCC and other entities throughout Columbus when the user is within appropriate range of a participating organization. Information is specific to where a user is located, even where they are inside a building, allowing all valuable information to come to them, versus needing to seek it out themselves.

Loud-Hailer's technology eliminates the need to toggle through multiple apps or rely on a cellular signal, Wi-Fi or internet service for hyper-local information. Users log-in, turn Bluetooth on, and decide what information they want to see through channel subscriptions. There is no cost to opt-in and privacy is preserved and secure through encryption.

"The Greater Columbus Convention Center is one of the key innovators among the hundreds of properties managed by SMG. Being an early adopter of the Columbus2GO app has provided our guests with another new amenity during high-profile citywide events such as the Arnold Sports Festival and the NCAA Women's Final Four Tourney Town," said Jennifer Davis, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager with the Greater Columbus Convention Center. "We're excited about the connectivity the app provides to our guests from a single source and the forthcoming ability to accommodate Android users in the future."

Users can try out this app by visiting the GCCC or the Experience Columbus Visitors Center at the Easton Mall. Additionally, John Glenn Columbus International Airport is also hosting Loud-Hailer's technology, enabling visitors to engage with Columbus2GO as soon as they land and are on their way to the GCCC.

To learn more about Loud-Hailer's revolutionary technology, please visit: https://www.loud-hailer.com/. To download the Columbus2GO App, please click here.

About Loud-Hailer Inc.: Loud-Hailer® is a digital communications start-up based in New York's Hudson Valley that uses proven and proprietary technology in revolutionary ways. From its inception, Loud-Hailer has focused on providing connectivity solutions and alternative ways for people to communicate. The applications of its technology are vast: proximity advertising, offline payments, hyperlocal engagement and in real life analytics.

