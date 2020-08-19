Louder Than Hate: The Biggest Grassroots Artistic Protest Being Organized Against Trump And His Administration

Citizens who are also fed-up with the toxic climate President Trump has created are able to contribute to the project via donations that will support the artists' projects. This can be done via the Louder Than Hate project on Indiegogo. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/louder-than-hate/x/24362346#/

All of the artwork will lead up to a public unveiling on October 24, 2020, the day of a "March for All" in our nation's capital celebrating Free Speech Week. Everyone who feels a need to take this country back is welcome to attend.

Fueled by President Trump's quote, "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," this project also encourages everyone to vote in any way they can come election time. The group behind Louder Than Hate believes that it's time to use art to show President Trump what losing voters actually looks like.

As the quote goes, "The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of good people."

Louder Than Hate is a group formed to make content aimed at fighting social injustice wherever it may occur. We are an organization with the intent of becoming a non-profit with the goal of eradicating hate. While the #LouderThanHate March is the largest focus, Louder Than Hate will take on projects in the future that focus on social injustice. The primary office is located in Virginia, but group members span the United States. To learn more about Louder Than Hate, please visit www.louderthanhate.com.

SOURCE Louder Than Hate

