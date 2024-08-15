LoudMe Announces Its Royalty-Free AI Music Generator & Sound Effects Generator to Challenge Suno AI

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoudMe has officially launched its highly advanced AI music generator, enabling users to create professionally-composed and royalty-free tracks instantly. Whether you are a music hobbyist or professional, this platform streamlines the music creation process using simple command inputs that describe the type of song you want.

According to LoudMe CEO Mike Smith, " Our AI music generator is designed to open up music production to all users, no matter what your level of expertise may be. You can create unique, tailor-made songs by simply envisioning the track, describing it, and even customizing aspects like rhythm, mood, and genre in just a few simple clicks."

The AI music generator also guarantees 100% royalty-free songs that can be used commercially with no risk of copyright infringement. In this regard, Mike Smith spoke on this stating, "Any AI-generated track produced on LoudMe is entirely original, so you can freely market or sell them to audiences with no risk of facing third-party ownership claims."

In addition, LoudMe employs cutting-edge AI music generation technology that pushes the boundaries of what can be accomplished through traditional music production. The tool generates quality tracks and makes experimentation easy by letting users explore different melodies, moods, themes, and genres like pop, classical, jazz, electronic, etc.

Aside from generating full-length AI tracks, LoudMe also has an AI sound effects generator . This enables users to produce custom-made AI sound effects that cater to a wide range of unique use cases such as streaming, vlogging, film, gaming, etc. In essence, it can help you enhance the sound design of any creative project in a flash.

Another major highlight of LoudMe is that it has two regularly updated AI music and sound effects libraries. Mike Smith added, "With access to our AI music and sound effects libraries, our users can freely browse and find the creative inspiration they need to create quality tracks that appeal to listeners across a multitude of styles and genres."

LoudMe also offers a user-friendly interface that makes AI music creation a breeze, even for novices. To get started, describe the track and input your desired preferences like mood, genre, tempo, theme, etc. The platform will then compose an original composition that perfectly meets your requirements. You can then freely download and share it. It's that simple!

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Smith

CEO, LoudMe

[email protected]

SOURCE LoudMe