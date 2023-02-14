LOUDOUN COUNTY AFFIRMS PERMIT FOR PSYCHIATRIC IN-PATIENT TREATMENT FACILITY IN AGRICULTURAL-RURAL NEIGHBORHOOD DESPITE EVIDENCE OF MISUSE

Evidence Did Not Sway Loudoun's Board of Zoning Appeals from Upholding a "By-Right" Permit for the First of Three Private Equity Owned Rehab Facilities

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loudoun County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) voted 3 to 2 to uphold a "group home" permit for Newport Academy/Institute, a luxury rehab chain that recently acquired three adjacent homes near Leesburg after not being permitted to operate out of three adjacent homes in McLean, VA.

In 2019, Fairfax County Zoning deemed Newport's operation across three McLean homes to be a united, congregate facility, not State and Federally protected separate group homes. In Loudoun, Newport is pursuing group home permits for each house in a gated subdivision, in an AR-1 zone, where congregate use is prohibited. Meanwhile, area residents cited job listings, marketing, and statements from Newport's own executives as clear intention for congregate campus use.

Residents say they established the non-profit, Protect Loudoun, to organize after officials seemed more concerned with not admitting mistakes than upholding laws that protect AR-1 zones. Twenty Protect Loudoun supporters spoke at the January 26, 2023, hearing, with several showing that two of Newport's homes share a single state license, against Loudoun's zoning's requirements for a group home permit.

"I'm shocked at the deception accepted by Loudoun officials", said neighbor Hilary Kozikowski, "Newport's COO, Jameson Norton, detailed how the homes would share staff and work together, a united campus that their job listings also describe."

"Mr. Norton told my family they would only treat young women, but they're advertising to place adult men in a house that backs up to my 2- and 4-year-old granddaughters' playground", said Addie Palmer, adding, "Newport's promises to not treat sexual addiction and substance abuse mean nothing to us."

Neighbors say county staff have been accommodating to Tennessee-based Newport, primarily owned by Canadian private equity firm ONEX, while treating residents differently. "When the County Attorney wouldn't confirm that we have standing, despite being there when a Circuit Court Judge said we did, I knew where the night was going", said Cheryl Wright.

"Loudoun seems indifferent that commercial use of residential septic systems could easily jeopardize our wells and the Goose Creek watershed", said Larry Thomas, adding, "There are 26 zones where Newport can safely operate the campus they want, they chose one where their intended use is completely prohibited."

The community will return to Circuit Court on February 21, seeking a thorough assessment of the issue. Court proceedings began after dismissal at an initial BZA hearing in April, and paused when Loudoun insisted a second BZA was required to exhaust administrative processes. As legal fees exceed $100k, residents continue to raise funds and ask for acknowledgement of a zoning precedent being set across the county.

Click HERE to watch the BZA hearing. News coverage from Fairfax County in 2019 can be seen HERE.

