Louie V Gutta brings personal perspective to a public crisis with visual for Black Man in Amerikkka

The North Philadelphia artist/writer/producer is no stranger to the sight of brutality like what befell George Floyd and the stories of victims such as Breonna Taylor. While clips from bystanders and voices from news reports circulate behind his lyrics Gutta gives contrast with a message of perseverance reminiscent of the Civil Rights Era. As the video plays he seamlessly blends familiar scenes of protests from the 60s with those of today proclaiming the frustration felt collectively that so little has changed. Across the screen reads affirmations such as 'We will control our communities' and 'Don't be afraid' with encouraging lyrics to simply live life unapologetically.

With writing and feature credits including the likes of Meek Mill and French Montana Louie V Gutta's voice is already a familiar one on chart toppers. Previously featured as #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists with his 0 to 100 freestyle nearing 2 million streams, Gutta continuously connects with his fans through his unashamed lyricism. Closing in on 1 million streams in 2020 on Spotify alone, he is showing why HipHopDX said "Louie V Gutta is a Legend in the making."

Black Man in Amerikkka does not call for violence, nor does it call for complacency. In the video, Louie V. Gutta makes demands for change that will not go away with false promises and kind remarks. The lyrics and visuals of this song are a deafening cry against oppression spanning generations. His latest track is a reminder of his versatility and consciousness without sacrificing the rawness we have come to expect from him. Listen to Black Man in Amerikkka and Louie V Gutta's other hits on all major platforms now!

