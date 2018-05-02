SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Fabre MD PhD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist for his work in developing most of the psychiatric drugs from 1970 to 2000. Early in his career he was told to be an expert you have to see patients, go to conferences, give lectures, teach others, develop new drugs, and recognize new untreated conditions. Over the last 50 years Dr. Fabre has met these requirements to be an expert. One of his pet peeves is so called experts who haven't see a patient in years.

Over a 30 year period. Dr. Fabre has studied. 29 psychiatric drugs. Of these 26 have been approved in the US or the rest of the world. Dr. Fabre was heavily involved in the development of Prozac and Xanax. After that almost every new psychiatric drug was sent to him first. He specialized in mood disorders depression, and psychosis. Dr. Fabre did Phase I, first time in many studies, phase 2, proof of concept studies and phase 3, registration studies. Often he wrote the protocols, and sometimes outlined the entire development program.

Dr. Fabre received his PhD from Case Western Reserve University. In 1966 and his MD from Baylor College in 1969. He did his psychiatric Residency at Baylor Affiliated Hospitals. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

From 1974 to 2005 Dr. Fabre was the owner and president of Research Testing Inc. and from 1992 he has been Chairman of the Board for Fabre Kramer Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has authored several patents.

Dr. Fabre has published almost 200 scientific papers. A recent paper on Sexual Dysfunction in Women was judged to be in the top 2% of all papers written. He has given over 1000 speeches. He has taught at all university levels.

Currently he is a practicing Psychiatrist at Alamo Mental Health Group in San Antonio. He sees about 150 patients a week. He is working on new concepts in the diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder and major depression.

Dr. Fabre has been a runner and has run 19 marathons including Boston. He is a pilot with over 6000 hours as pilot in command over 1000 in jets. Dr. Fabre has 8 children. His wife Lean will deliver his ninth in March 2018.

Because of his contributions to the armamentarium against psychiatric illness he has been referred to as the Father of modern psychopharmacology.

About Continental Who's Who (CWW)

CWW has become one of the most trusted publishers around the globe, spotlighting thousands of professionals each year by their specific industries. The men and women published represent every important field of endeavor. Included are executives and officials in business, science, education, philanthropy, religion, government, the fourth estate, finance, law, engineering and numerous other fields.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louis-fabre-md-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300641290.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

