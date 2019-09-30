Louis Frank Chisari is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Frank Chisari is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his outstanding work as an Attorney at Marcote & Associates P.C.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Dedicated to providing clients with the quality legal services, Marcote & Associates P.C. is a full service law firm with extensive experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants. A frontrunner in the legal industry, the firm offers a wide range of services to their clients including representation in the legal areas of real estate, wills, trusts, estates, workers compensation, matrimonial and family law, no fault recovery, and state liquor authority.

With twenty years of experience in the field of Law, Mr. Chisari is revered for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. Throughout his career, he has held several prestigious positions at the Office of the County Attorney, County of Nassau such as Deputy County Attorney from 1998 to 2003, Staff Counsel at Geico 2003 to 2006, and Associate at Nicolini, Paradise, Ferretti & Sabella from 2006 to 2007. Throughout his illustrious career, he has attained extensive experience in the areas of criminal and family law.

In addition, Mr. Chisari has become well versed in the areas of no-fault collection litigation and arbitration on behalf of health care providers. Additionally, he is adept at handling legal matters in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and real estate transactions.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Chisari is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American Bar Association, Nassau County Bar, New York State Bar, and Bronx County Bar Association.

In preparation for his career, Mr. Chisari attended Hofstra University School of Law where he obtained a Juris Doctorate degree in 1998. In his previous years, Mr. Chisari attended Adelphi University where he earned a Master of Business Administration in 1995 and attended St. John's University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in 1993.

For more information, please visit http://marcoteandassociates.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

