Louis Gagnon Named First Intern in MXC Logistics' New Paid Internship Program

Marietta, GA Native and Cybersecurity Graduate Joins Chamblee-Based Healthcare Logistics Firm

CHAMBLEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MXC Logistics is thrilled to announce that Louis Gagnon of Marietta, GA, has been selected as the first intern in the company's newly launched Paid Internship Program. A 2023 graduate of Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Louis is currently pursuing his Master's in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance at Western Governors University (WGU).

Louis Gagnon, IT & Cyber Security Intern

This exciting development was shared by Dione Barnett, Founder & CEO of MXC Logistics, who praised Louis for his ambition, eagerness, and strong desire to learn from the best in the IT and cybersecurity field. "Louis stood out for his impressive educational background and enthusiasm for learning from our team of seasoned professionals," said Barnett.

Louis will have the unique opportunity to work closely with Jerrold Johnson, MXC Logistics' Chief of IT & Cybersecurity, gaining hands-on experience and mentorship from an industry leader. "We believe Louis' drive and passion for cybersecurity align perfectly with our mission of fostering young talent," added Barnett. "We are confident that he will thrive and make valuable contributions to our team."

About MXC Logistics Paid Internship Program

The MXC Logistics Paid Internship Program offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students and recent graduates to gain real-world experience while working within the rapidly growing healthcare logistics sector. The program focuses on developing skills across a variety of departments, including IT, Cybersecurity, Compliance, and more, providing interns with mentorship from top professionals in the industry.

About MXC Logistics

Formerly known as MedXpress Connect, MXC Logistics is a leading provider of healthcare logistics and third-party logistics (3PL) solutions. Specializing in medical courier services and contract procurement, the company supports healthcare-related organizations nationwide through innovative and efficient logistics services. With over 20 years of experience, MXC Logistics has become synonymous with excellence in healthcare logistics.

For more information on the MXC Logistics Paid Internship Program, please contact us at:

Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (833) 392-0854

SOURCE TFC Logistics