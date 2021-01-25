Louis Gallucci Takes the Reins as V3's President/CEO

Having helped make V3 a recognized leader in the transportation sector and executing major infrastructure projects for the State of Illinois, City of Chicago, Illinois Tollway and numerous counties, municipalities and private railroads, Lou was promoted to Executive Vice President. In this role, he served as Business Development Director and led teams serving the Transportation and Power & Energy markets. Lou also championed V3's Social Responsibility initiative, which provides employees with a company-sponsored means of engaging in philanthropic opportunities. He serves on V3's Board of Directors and as a member of its Executive Committee.

Lou's passion for the business extends to his involvement in numerous professional organizations. He is a board member of American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Illinois, Engineers Without Borders-Illinois and Illinois Road Builder Charities. Nationally, he is active in American Road and Transportation Builders Association, ACEC-National and Design-Build Institute of America.

"I am honored and humbled to become the President/CEO of V3, a firm whose dedication to its employees is equaled only by its commitment to our valued clients," Lou said. Together with a vibrant leadership team, we will continue to chart a path of growth and increased opportunity for V3's entire team."

V3 Founder and Board Chair Rob Petroelje commented, "The joy of growing a strong business from humble roots is surpassed only by my pride in passing it on to the next generation of leadership. I look to forward to watching Lou guide our team to ever greater heights."

About V3

V3 is an employee-owned, multi-disciplinary firm offering site/infrastructure civil engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, natural resources, environmental, and contracting services. The firm's clients cover a broad array of markets, including transportation, government, education, healthcare, office and industrial, residential, retail, parks and forest preserves, utility and energy and international development. V3 has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Alberta and Haiti. (www.v3co.com)

