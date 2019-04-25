Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation Announces Initial Sponsors for May 9 Gala at The Village Studios in West LA

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation is pleased to announce initial sponsors for its May 9 inaugural Gala, including UBS, Dell and Golden Gate Capital. These sponsors will be joined by business and community leaders from key industries, as well as former three-time All-Star MLB outfielder David Justice and wife Rebecca Justice, who will help raise awareness and funds for A Little Hope's recently announced Global Scholarship Programs for underprivileged and underserved students.

The invitation only event is less than one month away and will take place at the iconic Village Studios in West Los Angeles, where it will be attended by media, business, civic and educational professionals and educational leaderships who share a vision for equal opportunity to a higher education.

"We are so fortunate to be supported by this generous and like-minded group of sponsor organizations for our upcoming gala," said Sandy Nasseri, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Melrose Inc. and Co-Chair of the A Little Hope Gala's Advisory Committee. "UBS, Dell, and Golden Gate Capital will be joining us in our goal to help provide equal opportunity to underprivileged and underrepresented students aspiring to a better life through higher education. This mission cannot be achieved without support from businesses and community members, so we are extremely honored to work with these organizations to deliver on A Little Hope's mission."

The A Little Hope Foundation is hosting this Gala to raise money for its Global Scholarship Programs, which provide equal opportunity to underprivileged and underrepresented students aspiring to a better life through a higher education.

"Through the impactful work of our sponsors and community partners, we are able to help underserved students succeed and make their dreams a reality," said Ursula Kneller, Director, Process & Innovation at Universal Music Group and A Little Hope Gala Corporate Sponsorship Committee Chair. "We are beyond excited to work with these organizations alongside our world-class event committee to support A Little Hope's mission and make this gala an event to remember."

To become a sponsor of the A Little Hope Gala, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@alittlehopefoundation.org and visit the website at www.alittlehopefoundation.org .

A Little Hope Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our goal is equal opportunity for all children. We help provide the tools and capabilities they need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of our global community. We believe their aspirations should only be limited by their own imagination of what is possible, their effort and commitment, and desire to contribute to their community.

Media contact:

Todd Aydelotte

646-428-0644

todd@allisonpr.com

