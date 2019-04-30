Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation Unveils Additional Sponsors for May 9 Gala at The Village Studios in West LA

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation is excited to announce its list of additional sponsors for its May 9 inaugural Gala, including Black Dragon Capital, Melrose Inc., Greenberg Traurig, P.A., ASI Group, Payveris, CMS Group, Samaha & Associates, David Dame Estate, Raymond James, Arriba Advisors, Key Bank, Arthur Murray Montrose (Dance Center), Hey Mister DJ and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

These new sponsors will join UBS, Dell, and Golden Gate Capital at the Village Studios in West Los Angeles, as well as business and community leaders from key industries and celebrity guests, such as former three-time All-Star MLB outfielder David Justice and wife Rebecca Justice. The sponsor organizations, individuals and the community will help raise awareness and funds for A Little Hope's recently announced Global Scholarship Programs for underprivileged and underserved students.

"We are thrilled to partner with these major media and technology companies to advance A Little Hope's mission," said Gina Rogoto, Operations Manager of A Little Hope Foundation and event planner for A Little Hope Gala. "These organizations embody what it means to give back, and their commitment will enable us to provide scholarships to support the needs of the underrepresented children in education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development."

The invitation only event is weeks away and will take place at the iconic Village Studios in West Los Angeles, where it will be attended by media, business, civic and educational professionals who share a vision for equal opportunity in higher education. Among the evening's speakers, Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder of A Little Hope Foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Black Dragon Capital, will be speaking about the importance of higher education for underprivileged groups and the power of a global scholarship program.

A Little Hope Foundation is hosting this Gala to raise money for its Global Scholarship Programs, which provide equal opportunity to underprivileged and underrepresented students aspiring to a better life through higher education.

"We are so proud to be joining A Little Hope's gala this year in support of its vital mission to help the underserved," said Sabeh Samaha, President and Chief Executive Officer of sponsor company Samaha & Associates and member of A Little Hope Gala Advisory Committee. "We want all children, regardless of their backgrounds, to have the opportunity for higher education. This will be a great night, and we kindly ask everyone to help contribute to this cause."

To become a sponsor of the A Little Hope Gala, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@alittlehopefoundation.org and visit the website at www.alittlehopefoundation.org . Follow us @alittlehopeorg on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

A Little Hope Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our goal is equal opportunity for all children. We help provide the tools and capabilities they need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of our global community. We believe their aspirations should only be limited by their own imagination of what is possible, their effort and commitment, and desire to contribute to their community.

