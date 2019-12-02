Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards Global Scholarship to Oluwatobi Odukoya of Bowie, Maryland

The award is given to outstanding young people to aid in their pursuit of higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and sustainability. Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit focused on supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It aims to give young people resources and support so they can help address complex social issues within their communities.

"Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, strives to provide equal opportunity for all aspiring young people to pursue a higher education and become productive contributors to our world. Oluwatobi has a compelling story, and we are so pleased that she is focused on an education that will put her in a position to make a difference. She is a true inspiration and we are very happy to award her a scholarship to help continue her education," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

The valedictorian of the 2019 graduating class of Academy of Health at Prince George's Community College, Odukoya has been involved in a range of health and science-related activities, including presenting brain lesion research at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and tutoring at Prince George's Community College. She has participated in STEM-related events and lectures at the STEM Collegian Center at Prince George's Community College as well as through the Science, Service, Mentoring and Medicine Program in Bethesda, Maryland. In addition to her academic achievements and experiences, Odukoya has participated in community service efforts led by Home Health Aid and Mustang Mentors.

"The Global Scholarship panelists know that future challenges will rely on solutions led by creative and diverse leaders. We were impressed by the range of exciting young people and their roles in bettering their communities. Education provides options and we are honored to provide a rising leader this scholarship," said Deborah Hernandez, Global Scholarship selection committee member.

"I am truly honored to be selected as the recipient of the Global Scholarship program by the Foundation. As a student at Johns Hopkins University, majoring in Neuroscience on the pre-med track and minoring in Computer Integrated Surgery, this assistance places me one step closer to reaching my goals of furthering the neurosurgical and neurological research fields," said Odukoya.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, formerly A Little Hope Foundation, is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It helps provide the tools and capabilities young people need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of the global community. For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org or follow @FABFuture_ on Twitter.

