Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Awards its Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship to Cante Waste Win Zephier of Longmont, California

The Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship is presented to underrepresented and high-achieving young people pursuing careers in education. In addition to a scholarship, Zephier will receive mentoring from successful teachers and administrators. Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged students through education, healthcare, the arts and youth leadership development. It aims to give young people resources and support so they can help address complex social issues within their communities.

"The Dr. Lerew Scholarship is named after my mother, who has devoted most of her career to helping underprivileged students excel in their academics and become successful members of society. The scholarship serves as a beacon and catalyst to students like Cante who want to better their communities. We are so excited for Cante's future and very pleased to award her a scholarship," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Zephier graduated from Niwot High School, and has continued her education at Arizona State University. She has worked extensively within the Native American community, including presenting at the Oregon Suicide Prevention Conference and the National Indian Health Board. She also coordinated the American Indian Mascot Forum and founded the Northern Colorado United National Indian Tribal Youth Council. In addition, Zephier has received numerous accolades for her community involvement and leadership achievements, including awards from the Boulder County Chamber of Commerce and the National Indian Health Board.

"As a life-long educator, I am highly impressed with the quality of the candidates who applied for the 2019-20 For A Bright Future Education Scholarship Grants. I'm encouraged by the number of qualified underrepresented and lower income students of color who want to enter the education profession – you are the educational leaders of the future. I encourage those who weren't recipients of this year's scholarship awards to apply again. I wish all the applicants great success as you pursue your goal to become educators – our students need you," said Dr. Emma Lerew, Executive Program Director of the Foundation.

"Hau! I am extremely thankful to receive the Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship, for it will help me succeed in achieving my dream of teaching as a culturally relatable educator to impoverished Indigenous students at the high school level. I extend a warm handshake to those who are making my dream possible. Wopila, thank you," said Zephier.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

It helps provide the tools and capabilities young people need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of the global community. For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABFuture_ on Twitter.

