Louis J. Knoble is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis J. Knoble is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Bar and Restaurant Owner for his exceptional work in the Hospitality business and in acknowledgment of his work as the owner of Club Soda.

Louis J. Knoble is the owner of Club Soda, a bar and restaurant located at 235 East Superior Street in Fort Wayne, IN. Founded in 1999, the restaurant has brought locals together for food, beverages, and spectacular live music for over 21 years.

As a semi-retired medical professional, Dr. Knoble began the next segment of his career path as the Owner of Club Soda. Club Soda serves lunch from 11AM - 2PM, and dinner from 4PM - 10PM, Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is beloved for its corn-fed Iowa Premium Certified Angus Beef steaks, a customer favorite. Other popular food options include jumbo shrimp, tomahawk steak, rack of lamb, lobster tail, and summer salad. As for cocktail options, Club Soda creates delicious drinks for guests over 21, including the Hot Pom, Raspberry Hibiscus Mule, Black Cherry Basil Margarita, and the Mango Mai Tai. They also serve white and red wine by the glass or by the bottle. In addition to food, Club Soda also sells gift cards and stylish merchandise, including hats and Rat Pack Club Soda tee shirts.

As Fort Wayne's only jazz club, Club Soda is proud to promote some of the best players in the region. Club Soda has been consistently voted as the best spot in Northeast Indiana to find live jazz and blues. Groove to the beat with live music every Thursday through Saturday from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM. Recent music acts include the talents of Michael Patterson, Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy, the Carolyn Martin Duo, and Andy Paquette and Monica Morris. Dr. Knoble encourages all visitors to have a savory steak, delectable drink, and "come on in and hear the jazz pour down!"

Highly educated, Dr. Knoble attended Notre Dame for graduate school, and earned his MD at Indiana University. An accomplished anesthesiologist, he has spent over 30 years in the medical field. He is now semi-retired, and dedicates his time to the customers at Club Soda.

In his free time, Dr. Knoble enjoys cycling.

For more information, visit http://www.clubsodafortwayne.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

