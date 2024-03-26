LOUIS LATOUR CHARTS FUTURE WITH EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS IN FRANCE AND US

The storied, independent Burgundy winemaker names Eléonore Latour as Vice President and Francois Beall as US sales leader

BEAUNE, France, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Louis Latour today announced two executive-level appointments geared to strengthen its position as Burgundy's leading wine producer, recognized for its vast portfolio of award-winning Grand Crus, Premier Crus and other fine wines, as well as its pioneering of sustainability practices to help preserve the uniqueness of Burgundy's terroir.

Eléonore Latour, a 12th generation Latour family member, was named Vice President of Maison Louis Latour and will be based in Burgundy. Francois Beall, bringing two decades of experience in the US wine industry with a focus on European wines, will serve as Vice President of Sales of Louis Latour Inc., the company's wholly owned US subsidiary. Both positions will report to Florent Latour, CEO of Maison Louis Latour.

"We like to say that Louis Latour is the wine that accompanies you through life and Eléonore and Francois represent a next generation, bringing a fresh perspective on how people enjoy wine today as well as a deep understanding of our company and industry," said Florent Latour. "I look forward to collaborating with them to carry the best of Louis Latour's heritage and innovation forward."

Eléonore Latour is the first female Latour family member to join the company. She studied commercial law at Paris-Dauphine and follows in the footsteps of her father, Louis-Fabrice Latour, who served as CEO of Louis Latour from 1999-2022, significantly expanding operations while acting as an ambassador for the Burgundy region. "You're never far from the business when you grow up in Burgundy and I'm honored to have the opportunity to play a role in Louis Latour's future, bringing the specialness of the Burgundy region and our high-quality wines to more people," Ms. Latour commented.

Francois Beall brings experience working with leading wine suppliers, importers and distributors, most recently leading sales and marketing in Southern California for Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, which represents elite Burgundy producers such as Domaine Dujac, Bonneau Du Martray and Comte George De Vogue. Previously, Beall spent several years in sales and marketing roles at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, including managing the company's Luxury portfolio for the Southern California market. Beall will oversee Louis Latour's US sales and marketing staff, headquartered in San Rafael, California, with senior directors in regions across the country. As he assumes his role, he will be working alongside Bernard Retornaz, who established Louis Latour's US importing and sales organization over 30 years ago. Retornaz will retire from his role as President of US-based Louis Latour Inc. at the end of 2024 and join the Groupe Latour Advisory Board, serving as a Vice Chairman.

"I cannot think of a finer executive than Francois to carry forward what we've built in the US, knowing Burgundy and understanding the US industry and wine consumer from over two decades here," said Retornaz. "And having known her for many years, it is with tremendous pride to see Eléonore join Florent in their family business. Louis Latour is in fine hands for many years to come."

Added Beall, "Louis Latour is a representation of what Burgundy does best, with great Burgundy wines for every occasion and everyday enjoyment and the infrastructure to deliver for customers across the US market. This is truly a dream job for me."

About Maison Louis Latour

Founded in 1797 in the Côte de Beaune and located on 120 pristine acres in East Central France, Maison Louis Latour is dedicated to showcasing the true terroir of Burgundy, with a deep commitment to sustainable production and the well-being of its fellow growers and producers. Independent and family-owned and -run since its founding more than 225 years ago, Maison Louis Latour today expertly combines innovation with tradition. The company is the only Burgundy winemaker to operate its own cooperage, producing 3,500 barrels annually, each providing perfect control of the interaction between the oak and wine inside. Louis Latour's mastery of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay is evident in the more than 120 wines it releases in a typical year, from some of the world's most highly regarded Grand Crus to a host of other well-balanced whites and reds that invite exploration by a range of wine enthusiasts. For more, visit https://louislatourwine.com/.

