Louis Plung & Company Partner Appointed to President of PICPA Pittsburgh Chapter

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2019 Joseph Zovko, partner at Louis Plung & Company was sworn in as President of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Pittsburgh Chapter at the PICPA's Pittsburgh Chapter Annual Meeting and Casino Night.

As partner within the Audit & Assurance practice at Louis Plung & Company, Zovko has been involved with the PICPA's executive committee for more than seven years. In addition to his chapter presidency, he will have a seat on the PICPA's state council where he will have responsibilities in guiding and resolving issues affecting the accounting profession on a state level. "I am excited for the direction the PICPA is heading and wanted to be at the forefront of their continued development," Zovko said regarding his involvement with the PICPA.

"Everyone in the firm is proud of Joe's appointment to President," said Louis Plung, managing partner of Louis Plung & Company. "We have benefitted tremendously from Joe's high level of professionalism, deep concern for our clients and our Firm---they are qualities that will also benefit the PICPA during Joe's presidency."

Zovko understands the importance of peer groups within the accounting industry and the importance of instilling networking skills in addition to maintaining the standards of the industry. "It is my goal to engage members more into broadening their involvement with the association. There is so much more to offer than just becoming a member," said Zovko. The PICPA's chapter presidency is a one-year term where Zovko is prepared to make an impact.

About Louis Plung & Company (louisplung.com)

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Louis Plung & Company is recognized as one of the region's largest premier certified public accounting firms. We serve the accounting, tax and consulting needs of businesses, individuals and families with the highest level of integrity, experience, insight and skill. With clients ranging from start-ups and entrepreneurs and closely-held businesses to large multi-national business and non-profit and governmental entities, we are committed to ensuring that all receive the best and most efficient, innovative service – regardless of their location.

