The 1750 Taphouse is a family friendly destination with brick oven pizzas, indoor and outdoor seating and over 20 taps for your choosing. According to Rylant, "I wanted to create a place that local families and friends can go for a good meal and have a good time while also running into your friends after a long day or week."

Rustic in appearance, the 1750 Taphouse will be open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Local Bedford residents can expect to hear more about the restaurant, as Rylant and his staff plan on being very active in the community, participating in local charities and events. Local sports teams looking for sponsorship should also knock on the door.

1750 Taphouse is located in Bedford, NH on RT 101 formerly Tek Nique restaurant. All of the menu items will be under $20 and the team at 1750 Taphouse is looking forward to bringing breakfast on weekends into the area as well.

About Louis Rylant

1750 Taphouse owner Louis Rylant lives in Bedford, NH with his wife and two twin daughters. Over the years Louis has owned several restaurants and currently is the owner of the Sea Basket in Wiscasset. The Sea Basket has been named one of the "10 Best Places for Fried Clams in Maine" by NewEngland.com and was awarded "Best of the Best" for Midcoast Maine's Best Seafood Restaurant by Market Surveys of America.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louis-rylant-opens-new-restaurant-in-bedford-nh--1750-taphouse-300647381.html

SOURCE Louis Rylant