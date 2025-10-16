LOUIS XIII CELEBRATES THIRD YEAR AT WYNN LAS VEGAS WITH IMMERSIVE POP-UP BOUTIQUE

"As we return to Wynn Las Vegas for a third year, we are honored to continue deepening our connection with clients who seek the very finest expressions of craftsmanship," said Tonia Mancino, VP of Luxury at Rémy Cointreau Americas. "The boutique offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the timeless legacy of LOUIS XIII Cognac in the heart of a city celebrated for its vibrancy."

A Rarefied Shopping Experience

This holiday season, guests are invited to indulge in a refined retail experience, where the artistry of LOUIS XIII is presented through a distinguished collection of enduring classics. Within the boutique, the realm of LOUIS XIII unfolds through immersive discovery – from limited edition and objects d'art to intimate tastings, hosted Thursday through Saturday between 4 – 7pm by appointment. Clients of the boutique will also be invited to discover additional rarities and personalization experiences during race weekend from November 20-22, 2025.

A Curation of Timeless Creations: Discover the LOUIS XIII range of iconic decanters including The Drop (5x10mL, $950), The Miniature (50mL, $800), The Classic (1L, $4,650), The Magnum (1.5L, $10,500), The Jeroboam (3L, $33,000, newly released in the U.S. this year), along with an assortment of custom accessories.





Ultra-Rare Expression of LOUIS XIII: RARE CASK 42.1, latest chapter in LOUIS XIII's most exclusive collection will be available at the pop-up boutique. This third edition was discovered by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau in a single tierçon with a singular aromatic profile. Housed in a black Baccarat crystal decanter with gold and rhodium accents, RARE CASK 42.1 is bottled at an unexpected 42.1% ABV and presented as a complete ritual set.





First Collections of LOUIS XIII Art de la Table : The LOUIS XIII boutique at Wynn Las Vegas is the only boutique location in the United States where clients can experience the debut porcelain tableware collections LOUIS XIII Art de la Table – exquisite porcelain collections created with J.L. Coquet that redefines the art of dining. The LOUIS XIII Soil is Our Soul and LOUIS XIII Light of Time collections will be available for purchase as complete six-piece sets ($3,400-$4,000) or individual sets ($500-$750 per piece).





Limited-Edition Offerings: Limited Wynn Las Vegas and Ultimate Race Week custom coffret designs return exclusively at the LOUIS XIII boutique, reimagined with a contemporary design for 2025 distinguished by an expertly crafted, refined gold leaf personalization. From November 24 – December 12, the boutique will transform with seasonal holiday decor and offer gift wrapping and a unique selection of LOUIS XIII ornaments.





On-Site Personalization Services: Guests may elevate their selections with bespoke finishing touches through onsite complementary embossing of LOUIS XIII The Drop leather case and engraving of LOUIS XIII glasses following onsite purchases (available 24 hours Monday-Friday).

The LOUIS XIII pop-up boutique will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 9:00pm and Friday through Sunday from 10:00am to 10:00pm, with extended hours during Concours weekend and Ultimate Race Week, closing at 11:00pm. The pop-up will be located at the Show Shop within Wynn Las Vegas, near Awakening Theater.

For real-time updates on events and activations at the boutique, follow @ louisxiiicognac via Instagram.

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering. Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today. Think a century ahead.

